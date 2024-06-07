Image via BPM Entertainment
Category:
Music

BADVILLAIN debut date confirmed

They're the new group to watch.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 04:29 am

Every year, it gets harder for new K-pop groups to make a splash in the oversaturated market that is the K-pop industry. If their debut song is anything to go off of, seven-member girl group BADVILLAIN makes a compelling case for why they’ll stick around. 

Recommended Videos

2024 has been a great year for girl group fans music-wise and BADVILLAIN’s debut is the latest in a string of fantastic singles from other idol groups. BADVILLAIN is the newest group to debut under Big Planet Made (also known as BPM Entertainment), home to Viviz and soloists like Huh Gak and, after his contract with SM Entertainment ended, Taemin. BPM began teasing the group in May 2024 with photo teasers and dance videos. The group debuted shortly after. 

When did BADVILLAIN debut?

BADVILLAIN debuted with the title track “BADVILLAIN” on June 3, 2024. The group released a single album titled Overstep along with a music video for the title track. Overstep is comprised of three songs: “BADVILLAIN”, “Yaho (Baditude),” and “+82.” Despite the members’ young ages, the group is made up of several entertainment veterans. Emma is known for competing in the dance crew WANT on Street Woman Fighter while Hu’E and YunSeo participated in the survival show My Teenage Girl

K-pop fans reacted positively to “BADVILLAIN,” a bombastic title track with orchestral elements. The song brings the drama with lots of strings and a big dose of attitude from the members makes it a memorable debut. I’m looking forward to seeing what BADVILLAIN releases in the future. 

Author
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.