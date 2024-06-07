BADVILLAIN debut date confirmed

Every year, it gets harder for new K-pop groups to make a splash in the oversaturated market that is the K-pop industry. If their debut song is anything to go off of, seven-member girl group BADVILLAIN makes a compelling case for why they’ll stick around.

2024 has been a great year for girl group fans music-wise and BADVILLAIN’s debut is the latest in a string of fantastic singles from other idol groups. BADVILLAIN is the newest group to debut under Big Planet Made (also known as BPM Entertainment), home to Viviz and soloists like Huh Gak and, after his contract with SM Entertainment ended, Taemin. BPM began teasing the group in May 2024 with photo teasers and dance videos. The group debuted shortly after.

When did BADVILLAIN debut?

BADVILLAIN debuted with the title track “BADVILLAIN” on June 3, 2024. The group released a single album titled Overstep along with a music video for the title track. Overstep is comprised of three songs: “BADVILLAIN”, “Yaho (Baditude),” and “+82.” Despite the members’ young ages, the group is made up of several entertainment veterans. Emma is known for competing in the dance crew WANT on Street Woman Fighter while Hu’E and YunSeo participated in the survival show My Teenage Girl.

K-pop fans reacted positively to “BADVILLAIN,” a bombastic title track with orchestral elements. The song brings the drama with lots of strings and a big dose of attitude from the members makes it a memorable debut. I’m looking forward to seeing what BADVILLAIN releases in the future.

