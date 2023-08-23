Beyoncé shares a special birthday wish with fans ahead of her 42nd birthday next month

Virgo season, for all intents and purposes, is Beyoncé season. This year, the singer’s birthday is even more special, because she will get to celebrate it on stage, singing to thousands of adoring fans at the third Inglewood date of her Renaissance World Tour on Sep. 4. The dress code is, according to a request the musician made on her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening, the “most fabulous silver fashions.”

The outfit request was Beyoncé’s birthday wish for the last month of her world tour, which, among many other incredible details, has been defined by dozens of gorgeous luxurious haute-couture fashion looks worn by the artist every night on stage.

Image via Instagram/Beyoncé

The long list of custom gowns worn by the Grammy-winning superstar includes designers like Ralph Lauren, Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, and countless others. She changes her concert attire every night, somehow managing to outshine the previous numbers each time.

Fans have strived to match Queen Bey in both flair and substance, for the most part succeeding in making the Renaissance World Tour the most fashionable event in music. To dress the part, the audience has been mixing up club looks with cowboy-inspired outfits to match the Western-futuristic concept that defines both Renaissance‘s visuals and its sound.

Even still, the pressure is on everybody attending the last leg of concerts now that Beyoncé herself has personally requested that the fans go above and beyond to celebrate her birthday. The musician has previously opted for this method, taking to social media to set down the rules for the “Mute” challenge, during which the crowd must go absolutely silent after Beyoncé sings the lyric “Look around, everybody on mute,” from her song “Energy.” It has worked exceptionally well in that case, but will it work again?