‘Brazil boycott Beyoncé’: Brazilian Hive riots following announcement that the Renaissance Tour ends next month

After Beyoncé seemingly confirmed on Tuesday that her Renaissance World Tour is coming to an end in September, the Brazilian Hive, who constitute arguably the artist’s second-biggest fanbase after the United States, was understandably heartbroken and frustrated.

The news came in the form of an Instagram story shared on Beyoncé’s official account where the singer says her birthday wish is for everyone to dress in their “most fabulous silver fashions” for the “last month” of her world tour. If she really did mean to state that September would mark the end of the Renaissance concerts for good, then “world” truly is a term to be used lightly, seeing as she only visited Europe and North America since kicking them off in Stockholm, Sweden back in May.

Image via Instagram/Beyoncé

Brazilian fans are renowned for being some of the most passionate in the world, to the point where the phrase “Come to Brazil” has become somewhat of a meme online. Unfortunately, as usually happens across South America, the reason why that same request is made so many times is that artists and celebrities tend to forget about their Brazilian following, and more often than not, skip the region altogether in their plans.

Beyoncé’s last visit to Brazil was exactly ten years ago in 2013, during The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, where she performed a whopping five shows in different cities to an estimated total of 230 thousand fans, according to Brazilian outlet Folha de S. Paulo. At the time, she made the country the backdrop to her song “Blue.” The singer’s only tour as a sole headliner since The Formation World Tour also stuck to North America and Europe only. No wonder the Brazilian Hive is famished.

The comments on Beyoncé’s latest Instagram post were instantly flooded with disgruntled fans asking for Renaissance dates in Brazil, while Twitter/X became its own stage for complaints. “The Brazilian people were already taking out loans to welcome you, and you’re not going to come here?” one fan wrote in Portuguese.

Screengrab from Instagram/Beyoncé

“Justice for Brazil” and “Brazil boycott Beyoncé” were repeated all over Twitter/X.

JUSTICE FOR BRAZIL BEYONCÉ pic.twitter.com/IKjHYB5MpH — Greengo Dictionary 🦜 (@greengodict) August 23, 2023

One thread even went as far as to list all the statistics that prove how dedicated the Brazilian Hive is to their favorite artist.

The album spent +100 days at the top of Apple Music Brasil, becoming the first female album to reach the mark. Our prayers for the Brazilian Beyhive! — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) August 23, 2023

After — and if — it ends on October 1 in Kansas City, The Renaissance World Tour will be composed of a total of 56 shows in 39 cities – including 14 in Europe, two in Canada, and 23 in the United States. Beyoncé has marketed her seventh studio album Renaissance — released in 2022 — as one of three acts, so maybe she will keep Brazil and South America in her thoughts if she ever tours the supposed upcoming albums.