When Billie Eilish took the 2022 Grammys stage to perform the title track of her album, Happier Than Ever, she made sure to pay tribute to a great artist lost too soon.

Eilish wore a t-shirt featuring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who passed away a little over a week ago. Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but canceled the performance, along with their upcoming tour dates, to take the time to grieve. The band was up for 3 awards tonight, and won all of them.

Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials of the awards show, told Variety the ceremony will officially honor Hawkins, but understandably weren’t prepared to share further details.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” Sussman said. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Eilish performed alongside her brother and producer, Finneas, and drummer Andrew Marshall on a set designed to look like an upside down house.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xrST5k9qN0 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) April 4, 2022

Eilish, who already has seven Grammys, earned 7 nominations at the ceremony.