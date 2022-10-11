Blink-182 announces massive world tour with Tom DeLonge back in the band in a fittingly double entendre-laden video

The rumors are true! Blink-182 announced on Tuesday that the band is reuniting with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly a decade after DeLonge had previously left to chase UFOs. And the guys are back with their biggest world tour yet, with a brand new single dropping later this week.

The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in March 2023, with Blink-182’s first performances in Latin America, followed by dates in North America, Europe, Australia, and finally, New Zealand, through February of 2024. And naturally, they announced the big upcoming tour with a minute-long YouTube video featuring a handful of the band’s primarily now middle-aged fans gushing about how excited they would be for Blink-182 “coming” to them.

“We would do anything to make them come,” says one woman, gardening alongside her husband. “That’s right honey, anything,” her husband adds, looking unsettlingly into the camera.

The tour will also hit a few major festivals, including 2023’s Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake, as well as the 2023 edition of We Were Young music festival with Green Day.

In addition to the tour, the trio have also gotten back to the recording studio for the first time in a decade, and is dropping their new single, “Edging” on Friday, Oct. 14.

After DeLonge left the band to found his aerospace, science, and entertainment company To the Stars … Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2015, he was replaced by Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba. The band took another hit in June of 2021 when Hoppus revealed that he was in treatment for cancer, but announced that he was cancer-free later that year and would continue bi-annual screenings.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 17 on the band’s website, blink182.com, and will likely sell out faster than you can say “What’s My Age Again?” — which you might actually be asking yourself buying tickets to see Blink-182 in 2022.