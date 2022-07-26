BTS Army rejoices! It was announced that the house used to film the reality TV show, BTS In the Soop, is now available for public use. That’s right! You too can sleep on the same bed, sit on the same toilet, and eat at the same table as your favorite K-pop idols.

A preview of the listing was made public on the Airbnb website, where fans could have a quick look at the mansion that they could be staying in. This mansion is located in Pyeongchang in South Korea and was used during the shooting of Season 2 of the South Korean reality show. Fans will get the opportunity for a one-night stay for $7, as a nod for all the seven band members. Guest will be able to relive similar moments from the reality TV shows like their idols and will be catered to South Korean-styled delicacies.

During the second season of HYBE’s IN THE SOOP BTS, the band members enjoyed leisurely moments and reconnected with nature amidst their busy schedule. Guests will stay at the property, which is a part of a larger estate, and relive their favorite IN THE SOOP BTS moments, such as: – Reading books in the study like RM or relaxing, Jin-style, on the unicorn-shaped float in the pool.

– Taking a more creative approach and strumming guitars like SUGA, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like j-hope or painting on a canvas as V does.

– For more high-energy entertainment, weight training like Jimin, flying high on a trampoline like Jung Kook or bouncing a ball in the basketball court like Bam, Jung Kook’s dog.

Fans are responsible to arrange their own travel to South Korea and transport to and from the mansion will be provided to those who made a booking.

This BTS mansion is one of many locations where fans were able to book and stay in iconic locations based on their favorite franchises. Back in April, Hagrid’s hut was also available for booking on Airbnb, where guests were able to relax in this cozy cabin and live like they were in the Wizarding world of Hogwarts.

BTS In the Soop is a South Korean reality series starring BTS and was first aired in 2020. The show’s about the BTS members taking a break from the city and enjoying their lives in a remote forest area. The show is mostly unscripted as the seven members of BTS enjoy their time away from the limelight and their busy lives. Season 2 premiered in Mid-October 2021 and lasted for five episodes.

Bookings will begin on Aug. 1, 2022, at 10 PM ET over on Airbnb.