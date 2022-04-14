Cardi B bounces back to Twitter to announce her video for ‘Shake It’

It looks like when it comes to her recent deactivation of her Twitter account, rapper, Cardi B is over it. The entertainer just returned to social media to announce the video for her single, “Shake It” which drops at midnight, and re-activated the Twitter account she had deleted only a handful of days before.

SHAKE IT MUSIC VIDEO OUT AT MIDNIGHT …..GO GEEK!🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/bc69JMr5ct — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 14, 2022

The Twitter post also contains the sleeve art for the single which features New York Drill rappers Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory 300. A snippet of the song and video surfaced recently and has already gone viral. The original Tweet featuring the snippet posted by user @DearBelcalis already has over 5.3 million views and has accrued more than 23,000 retweets and 136,000 likes so far.

In the snippet, B leans hard into the New York Drill style popularized by her co-artists on the single, rapping over a loop of “Bananza (Belly Dancer)” by Akon. Cardi B’s husband, Migos rapper Offset, commented that “I love when wifey be on da GanGsta time… remind them where u started from.” Other commenters agreed that the snippet signifies a shift back to Cardi B’s roots on the mixtapes Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2.

The Twitter post marks Cardi B’s return after “quitting” the platform due to what she referred to as her “fuckin dumbass fanbase,” dragging her for not attending the recent 2022 Grammy ceremony.Se appears to have removed the posts concerning the episode and is already back to her highly entertaining self. Hopefully, she’ll stick around. At least until next year’s Grammys.

“Shake It” will be released in its entirety at this midnight, Friday 15.