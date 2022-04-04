Cardi B has deleted her consistently-entertaining Twitter account, and not one to mince words, she cited her “fuckin dumbass fanbase” as the cause.

The rapper was apparently criticized by people on Twitter for not attending the 2022 Grammys, which are currently going ahead. A Grammy winner herself, Cardi responded with rage, saying she wasn’t attending the show because she was spending time with her two children.

I’m deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fanbase,” she wrote.

“You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though (sic) I was going to the Grammys

and I didn’t the fuck? When the fuck I hinted I was going? just fuvkin stupid I can’t I needs (sic) to protect myself.”

Cardi don’t even like y’all LMAOO, just here for the money LMAOO. pic.twitter.com/KojjrPkH4O — Nicki Minaj | Trolliana😅 (@BussinBrian) April 4, 2022

Despite not attending the awards ceremony, Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance with last year’s “Up“. However, she lost the award to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for their track “Family Ties“.

Cardi has earned nine Grammy nominations throughout her career, with her only win to date being for Best Rap Album in 2019 thanks to Invasion of Privacy.

The rapper’s presence at the ceremony has often been the subject of controversy. Her performance of “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion at last year’s ceremony was so famously raunchy that federal regulators received over 1,000 complaints about the empowered duo.