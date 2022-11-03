Craving for Selena Gomez’s long over-due new album? Well, she is ‘eager to leak’ it too

Selena Gomez says that she can’t wait for fans to hear her new music, and she’s about to ready to leak it herself, sending her fans into a Selenator frenzy.

In an interview with Vulture, the pop star enthusiastically discussed her evolution as an artist and the exacting creative standards she sets for herself.

“We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music. I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think.”

So far Gomez has remained tight-lipped about who she is collaborating with on the new album and which sounds she’s likely to explore. But from what she shared it seems that she wants to make music to uplift people.

No release date is been announced for her upcoming fourth studio album yet. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was working on the project in LA. It will be the follow-up to her last studio album Rare, released in 2020, and shot straight to the number-one spot on international music charts.

This year Selena has shown her fans a different side of herself by choosing solidarity over rivalry with other women. From supporting Britney Spears in her quest for autonomy to the sensational embrace she shared with model Hailey Bieber, Selena is determined to rise above the division. She has openly talked about working on her mental health and this year Gomez became a co-founder of the mental health startup Wondermind.

It’s going to be exciting to hear how her personal growth will impact her new music.