Does Jelly Roll’s ‘I Am Not Okay’ have a release date?

Jelly Roll was one of the singers who performed during the season 25 finale of The Voice, and he debuted an unreleased ballad called “I Am Not Okay.” So, is it coming out soon?

Recommended Videos

As another The Voice season came to an end, the finale featured a star-studded lineup who performed new or unreleased songs. Standing in front of the judges, Lainey Wilson, Kate Hudson, The Black Keys, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles were among the guest performers, as well as Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll might seem like he has a lot on his plate, but he surely can balance it all. The country hit singer has recently previewed what’s coming next at the 59th ACM Awards, where he debuted a brand-new song called “Liar. Now, he continued the promo with “I Am Not Okay.”

When is “I Am Not Okay” coming out?

Jelly Roll put all his emotions into the unreleased song “I Am Not Okay,” which is a ballad about acknowledging the fact that you’re not always yourself during hard times. The song received praise from his fans, and the new track resonates with people who are struggling or went through a dark time in their lives. The song paints a picture of trying to act like everything is okay but it also is meant to let the public know that other people are struggling, too.

“I am not OK, I’m barely getting by / I’m losing track of days, I’m losing sleep at night /I am not okay, I’m hanging on the rails / So if I say I’m fine, just know I learned to hide it well,” Jelly Roll starts in the first verse, with the singer moving on to a more hopeful message for better days ahead in the chorus as he sings, “I know I can’t be the only one who’s holding on for dear life / But I know God knows when it’s all said and done / I’m not okay, but it’s all gonna be alright / It’s not OK, but we’re all gonna be alright.”

The new song doesn’t have an official release date, but it’s expected to be on the singer’s upcoming album. The forthcoming LP will be his first since his critically acclaimed breakout album, Whitsitt Chapel, released in 2023.

When is Jelly Roll’s new album coming out?

Jelly Roll has been working on new music. The singer confirmed that he has been working on a lot of new music, and he’s currently trying to figure out the album or how to release the new songs.

“Man, there’s a lot of storytelling on this album,” Jelly Roll confirmed to Taste of Country Nights. “I wrote probably a hundred and something songs last year — maybe 150+ — trying to figure this album out.” He also teased there are “a lot” of new songs coming during an interview with Country Now at the ACM Awards, and revealed that he doesn’t know how or when he’s going to release them, but that he’s very excited about them.

So far, there’s no release date for Jelly Roll’s currently unnamed upcoming album. The singer is about to embark on his headline tour, Beautifully Broken Tour, in August this year, so he will have many opportunities to release some of the new songs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more