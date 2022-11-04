After a short delay, Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their joint album Her Loss. Fans speculated that the duo were preparing to release an album after producer DDot Omen, who has loose ties with the two rappers, tweeted about a potential collaboration. Although 21 Savage initially denied the rumors, he and Drake confirmed an album was in the works by announcing Her Loss in the music video for their collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” off of Drake’s most recent solo album Honestly, Nevermind.

The video gave Oct. 28 as the album’s release date but Her Loss was pushed back a week after producer Noah “40” Shebib came down with COVID-19 while finishing the final mix of the album. The duo made the most of their project’s delayed release by crafting a hilarious (and very fake) promotional schedule. The two announced a fake Vogue cover and even tagged editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to thank her for her “love and support.” After their Vogue cover, they continued to troll fans by faking a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk series as well as an interview with Howard Stern.

‘Her Loss’ Tracklist

Just hours before the album’s official release, both 21 Savage and Drake posted the tracklist on their respective instagrams. The picture appears to be the back cover of the physical album and shows Her Loss has 16 tracks with titles such as “Rich Flex,” Broke Boys,” “Privileged Rappers,” and “Jumbotron S**t Poppin.”

While not shown on the official tracklist, the album’s Genius page shows that not every song features both rappers. Drake is solo on “BackOutsideBoyz,” “Middle of the Ocean,” “Jumbotron,” and “I Guess It’s F**k Me,” while 21 Savage is on his own for “3AM on Glenwood.”

The back cover also reveals Drake and 21 Savage are the album’s executive producers, and Her Loss will be released by their own respective record labels, Drake’s OVO (or OVO Sound) and 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang Entertainment.

‘Her Loss’ Features

Her Loss is a joint collaboration between Drake and 21 Savage, but does the new album feature any other artists? The project has only one feature: fellow rapper Travis Scott appears on the song “P***y & Millions.”

While Scott is the only featured artist on Her Loss, the album is produced by some recognizable names: Lil Yachty has credits on “BackOutsideBoyz,” “Privileged Rappers,” and “Pussy & Millions,” and Metro Boomin, a frequent 21 Savage collaborator known for hits like “Bad and Boujee,” is credited on the track “More M’s.”

Her Loss is available on streaming services Nov. 4.