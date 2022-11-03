Sorry, that Drake and 21 Savage Tiny Desk show is probably a fake

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, is out in a few days, and to mark the occasion, they recently teased a Tiny Desk concert for NPR. However, it turns out that the teaser turned out to be likely not much more than a convincing joke.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the promo for the pair’s Tiny Desk appearance is legit, what with the show’s logo appearing at the end and all. Still, NPR Music’s Twitter account confirmed that the clip is a skit, all the while expressing interest in turning it into reality.

let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

This hasn’t been the only elaborate step on the admittedly short road to the hotly anticipated album – the pair had previously collaborated on ‘Jimmy Cooks’, the most successful track off of Drake’s latest solo album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, back in June. The track finally got a music video last month, which revealed a teaser for the upcoming collaborative album.

Her Loss was then delayed by a week, but it will be released very shortly, hitting store shelves and streaming services on Nov. 4 via OVO, Republic, Slaughter Gang, and Epic.

Drake recently celebrated his 36th birthday, and to mark the occasion, he received a heck of a birthday gift from the star of one of his favorite TV shows, Yellowstone. Drake is also quite the sports fan, but it appears any team the rapper interacts with, no matter the discipline, ends up having a spot of bad luck – in what is being dubbed “the Drake curse.”