The Eagles just announced more Las Vegas dates at The Sphere and tickets are on sale this week

The Eagles are clearly enjoying their time in Sin City.

Recommended Videos

The legendary band has just announced that it’s once again extending its Sphere residency to allow more fans a chance to see them perform live.

Image from Getty

On Nov. 26, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers dropped the news on their official Instagram account, saying that the four new weekend shows were added “due to an overwhelming demand.”

Fans must be digging hearing them sing “Hotel California” live in person, as the band keeps extending their final performance date. They just added four additional show to the residency calendar back in October.

We can’t say we blame them. Who wants to leave Vegas?

BUY NOW: Tickets to the Eagles at the Sphere in Las Vegas 2025

What started as an eight-show run in Las Vegas is now up to 32 shows.

The new shows – April 4, 5, 11, and 12 – will occur on Fridays and Saturdays in the first half of April.

The band will now play through mid-April in 2025. The final show is scheduled for April 12, 2025.

Here’s everything we know about the Eagles 2025 residency in Vegas.

Tickets to see the Eagles perform live at the Sphere in Las Vegas are available on StubHub. Exact pricing for each city varies. The cheapest ticket to the final show on April 12, 2025, at 8:30pm is currently priced at $265.

Fans who prefer to sit closer to the stage will pay more. The cheapest seats in section 3 on the floor, directly in front of the stage, are currently priced at $799. However, if you don’t mind side-view seating, you can currently nab floor seats to the right of the stage in section 5 for $441.

Who are the Eagles?

The Eagles are one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 200 million records sold. Don Heley and Glenn Frey formed the California rock group in 1971.

Their Greatest Hits collection has surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller album, earning it the title of the best-selling album in America with a whopping 38 million copies sold, according to National Public Radio.

How many performances are the Eagles doing in Las Vegas?

The Eagles kicked off their Sphere residency in Las Vegas in September with a setlist of songs from their decades-long career, including “Take it Easy,” “Hotel California,” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”

With the newest dates added, the Eagles will now play 32 shows over 16 weekends.

What is the Eagle’s Las Vegas residency schedule?

Here are the remaining dates for the Eagle’s 2025 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas:

Friday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 14

Friday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 18

Friday, Jan. 24

Saturday, Jan. 25

Friday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy