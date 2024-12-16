Everything included in Tortuga Music Festival VIP passes for 2025 shows with Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll and more

Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs will headline the 2025 Tortuga Music Festival next year in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The festival will take place on April 4-6.

Jelly Roll will headline on April 4, Urban on April 5, and Combs on April 6. In addition to the festival’s main stage, the event will also host the “Next From Nashville” stage, which gives Nashville-based performers a shot at attracting fans and listeners. The performers for that stage include Noah Hicks, Bryce Leatherwood, and more.

Tickest for the festival went on sale on Nov. 1 and are also currently available on StubHub.

Urban recently announced dates for his 2025 “High and Alive World Tour.” He will be joined on the road by Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins. “Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement shared by Live for Live Music. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

If you can’t catch Urban on his own tour, you can catch him at Tortuga! Here’s what you need to know.

How to buy VIP passes for the Tortuga Music Festival

Three-day VIP passes can be purchased for $1599 on the official festival website. The festival also offers three-day SVIP passes for $2499.

Full Tortuga Music Festival lineup

Here’s how the three-day festival lineup will roll out:

Friday, April 4, 2025: Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Ludacris, Gary Allan, Marcus King, Gavin DeGraw, Artikal Sound System, Angie K, Drew Parker, Charlie Worsham, John Morgan, Bayker Blankenship, Jade Eagleson, Jenna LaMaster, and Denitia

Saturday, April 5, 2025: Keith Urban, Jordan Davis, Shaboozey, Wyatt Flores, Ezra Ray Hart (ft. Mark McGrath, Kevin Griffin, and Emerson Hart), The Original Wailers, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Abby Anderson, Wheeland Brothers, Ashland Craft, Bryce Leatherwood, Mae Estes, Avery Anna, and Karley Scott Collins

Sunday, April 6, 2025: Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Cody Jinks, Corey Kent, Rodney Atkins, Yelawolf, Caylee Hammack, Restless Road, Lauren Watkins, Bumpin Uglies, Kashus Culpepper, Lanie Gardner, Noah Hicks, and Thomas Edwards

