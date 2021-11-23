Grammy nominations 2022⏤who’s nominated?

Awards season is upon us, and the biggest night in music⏤the Grammys⏤has just announced who has been nominated for its 2022 ceremony. With over 50 categories ranging from country and pop to hip hop and gospel, music’s biggest night is an annual one for the books.

Two of the most anticipated categories are Album of the Year and Best New Artist, and both boast wildly talented nominees. Nominated for Album of the Year are Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Lil Nas X’s Montero, with both artists also picking up nominations for Song of the Year for “Driver’s License” and “Montero,” respectively.

Also nominated for Album of the Year are Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, and Kanye West. Batiste leads the ceremony’s nominations with 11 total, which also happens to be his lucky number, as he shared on Twitter.

WOW!! Thank you God!! 🙏🏾🤍

I love EVERYBODY!

I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors 😭😭😭 11! pic.twitter.com/6A2jDlJzSk — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

i was born on 11/11 — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo has swept the nominations as well. She’s nominated for Best New Artist alongside country star Jimmie Allen and rap favorite Saweetie. The rest of the nominees include FINNEAS, Arooj Aftab, Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, and Arlo Parks. Rodrigo just became the 13th musical artist ever to be nominated in all of the “Big Four” categories.

Of course, there’s also the Best Music Video category, which includes nominees AC/DC for “Shot in the Dark,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and Rodrigo for “Good 4 U.”

For the complete list of categories and nominees, head to the Grammys‘ official site and decide for yourself who you think should win!