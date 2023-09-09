It’s a rare band that can keep the spirit of their music alive for over four decades. Guns N’ Roses counts itself among some of the greats like The Rolling Stones and Metallica. The band is still relevant if the Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack is any indication, and despite the heavy rock’n’roll lifestyle, they keep on touring. At least for the most part.

St. Louis publication KMOX broke the story that the rock band will be unable to fulfill their duties for the September 9 show at Busch Stadium. According to the band’s official Instagram, they are postponing the show due to a vague statement of sickness. Though no further details came to light, many fans on social media surmised that incendiary frontman Axl Rose could be fatigued from how physical the shows are.

Refunding the fans is the best-case scenario when it comes to postponing shows. Often, it can be near impossible to recoup any losses when it comes to large stadium events. But irate fans online may also be nursing a different kind of wound. It will be a long time before Missouri fans are likely to forget the famous incident that occurred in 1991.

Riverport riot

2023 wasn’t the first time that Guns N’ Roses returned to St. Louis since that fateful day in the early ‘90s, but it wasn’t that far off. Billboard reported that 2017 was the first time the band returned after the notorious riot that occurred because of a contraband camera. The incident didn’t take place at Busch Stadium but at the nearby Riverport Amphitheater, which has now been renamed the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

After almost an entire set, Rose became enraged at a fan wielding a camera. What must he think in the current era where everyone has a camera attached to their phone? At the time, he wasn’t too happy about it and started yelling at the fan. Before security could intercede, Rose dove into the audience, effectively ending the show. As the band made it clear that they would no longer be playing, a violent riot ensued, leading to 65 people injured. Rose did not get out clean and was fined and found guilty of misdemeanor assault for his role in the incident. Typical of the inflammatory musician, Rose was not quick to apologize. In fact, “F–k you, St. Louis!” was more or less the party line when it came to the show.

It can’t be said that this is necessarily what drove Rose into a bout of alleged sickness for the 2023 tour, but it is an interesting coincidence. At least in this decade, there appears to be less property damage and more respect for the fans.