Koe Wetzel in 9 Lives album video
Screenshot via YouTube
Category:
Music

‘High Road’ by Koe Wetzel release date, confirmed

My neighbors will hear it blasting at midnight.
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|
Published: May 31, 2024 11:09 am

Koe Wetzel announced his sixth studio album 9 Lives a month ago. Now nearing its release, all eyes are on the most anticipated song among the album’s 13-song tracklist—”High Road.”

Recommended Videos

The lead single of his upcoming album “Damn Near Normal” and the title track “9 Lives” are already out and bringing appreciation for the Texas-based singer. Koe Wetzel last released his album Hell Paso in Sept. 2022 and has been busy curating something that transcends his usual style. Wetzel revealed that with his new album, he wants fans to know a different side to him.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter gained stardom for fusing several genres with country music, including rock and grunge. Commenting on his upcoming album ahead of its release, Wetzel said, “9 Lives reveals a vulnerable side that people may not be used to hearing” (via Whiskey Ruff). He also released an album trailer featuring his nine personas on April 29 and previews of the songs.

“High Road” by Koe Wetzel release date

Along with the trailer, Wetzel also confirmed the release date of 9 Lives, which will thus mark the release of the remaining 11 songs in the tracklist. So, Wetzel’s “High Road,” the 7th track in the list will be available to stream on July 19, 2024. However, fans can pre-order or pre-save it on Vinyl, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify from the official album website.

Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, and Carrie Karpinen are the composers and lyricists for High Road. Simon also acts as the Producer with Karpinen as the assistant producer for “High Road.” Here is the full list of the 9 Lives track:

  1. Continued
  2. 9 Lives (Black Cat)
  3. Casamigos
  4. Damn Near Normal
  5. Leigh
  6. Twister
  7. High Road
  8. Reconsider
  9. Hatchet
  10. Sweet Dreams
  11. Runnin’ Low
  12. Bar Song
  13. Last Outlaw Alive
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Is Fetty Wap’s Release Date?
Category: Music
Music
What Is Fetty Wap’s Release Date?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 31, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 30, 2024
Read Article What happened to Kris Kristofferson?
Kris Kristofferson performs at Drammen Teater on June 2, 2019 in Drammen, Norway.
Kris Kristofferson performs at Drammen Teater on June 2, 2019 in Drammen, Norway.
Kris Kristofferson performs at Drammen Teater on June 2, 2019 in Drammen, Norway.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Music
Music
What happened to Kris Kristofferson?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 30, 2024
Read Article The dark, depressing and tragic fate of viral TikTok singer Farruko Pop
Farruko Pop
Farruko Pop
Farruko Pop
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Music
Music
The dark, depressing and tragic fate of viral TikTok singer Farruko Pop
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 30, 2024
Read Article Lizzo’s weight loss in ‘South Park’ explained
Lizzo performing
Lizzo performing
Lizzo performing
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Lizzo’s weight loss in ‘South Park’ explained
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Is Fetty Wap’s Release Date?
Category: Music
Music
What Is Fetty Wap’s Release Date?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 31, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 30, 2024
Read Article What happened to Kris Kristofferson?
Kris Kristofferson performs at Drammen Teater on June 2, 2019 in Drammen, Norway.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Music
Music
What happened to Kris Kristofferson?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 30, 2024
Read Article The dark, depressing and tragic fate of viral TikTok singer Farruko Pop
Farruko Pop
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Music
Music
The dark, depressing and tragic fate of viral TikTok singer Farruko Pop
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 30, 2024
Read Article Lizzo’s weight loss in ‘South Park’ explained
Lizzo performing
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Lizzo’s weight loss in ‘South Park’ explained
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 30, 2024
Author
Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.