‘High Road’ by Koe Wetzel release date, confirmed

Koe Wetzel announced his sixth studio album 9 Lives a month ago. Now nearing its release, all eyes are on the most anticipated song among the album’s 13-song tracklist—”High Road.”

The lead single of his upcoming album “Damn Near Normal” and the title track “9 Lives” are already out and bringing appreciation for the Texas-based singer. Koe Wetzel last released his album Hell Paso in Sept. 2022 and has been busy curating something that transcends his usual style. Wetzel revealed that with his new album, he wants fans to know a different side to him.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter gained stardom for fusing several genres with country music, including rock and grunge. Commenting on his upcoming album ahead of its release, Wetzel said, “9 Lives reveals a vulnerable side that people may not be used to hearing” (via Whiskey Ruff). He also released an album trailer featuring his nine personas on April 29 and previews of the songs.

Along with the trailer, Wetzel also confirmed the release date of 9 Lives, which will thus mark the release of the remaining 11 songs in the tracklist. So, Wetzel’s “High Road,” the 7th track in the list will be available to stream on July 19, 2024. However, fans can pre-order or pre-save it on Vinyl, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify from the official album website.

Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, and Carrie Karpinen are the composers and lyricists for High Road. Simon also acts as the Producer with Karpinen as the assistant producer for “High Road.” Here is the full list of the 9 Lives track:

Continued 9 Lives (Black Cat) Casamigos Damn Near Normal Leigh Twister High Road Reconsider Hatchet Sweet Dreams Runnin’ Low Bar Song Last Outlaw Alive

