How much are Olivia Rodrigo tickets?

After releasing her already critically acclaimed second album GUTS on Sep. 8, Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her new material on the road with a tour spanning a total 75 shows.

Previously known for starring in Disney Channel shows before she released her breakthrough single “Drivers License,” the “Vampire” singer wrote the majority of the new album while she was 19, and her sophomore effort showcases her ability to write songs both insanely personal and universally relatable.

Rodrigo announced the GUTS World Tour the day after performing both “Vampire” and “Get Him Back” on the VMAs — complete with a recreation of the malfunctioning stage from the “Vampire” music video, along with puzzled audience reactions— and her debut arena tour will have her performing all over the continental U.S. and Europe in 2024. Following the success of her 2022 Sour tour, Rodrigo is looking to sell out arenas this time around, so if you’re planning on going to a stop near you, get your tickets early. Fans can buy tickets via Ticketmaster and should expect high demand similar to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale (but hopefully a better experience overall).

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour ticket prices

Per Ticketmaster, standard tickets for the GUTS World Tour will run you between $49.50 and $199.50 each, before taxes and fees. There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets as well as Silver Star Tickets, special $20 tickets intended to make the tour more accessible and affordable for fans. The Silver Star Tickets will go on sale at a later date and must be purchased two at a time with a maximum of two tickets per purchase, via Forbes. A portion of all ticket sales will go toward Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good in support of “community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.”

How to buy Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour tickets

If you want to buy tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you must register for presale by Sunday, Sep. 17 at 10 pm ET. You will receive an email either informing you of your access code or your place on the waitlist by Sep. 20. If you receive a code, you’ll have access to the ticket sale on Thursday, Sep. 21.

Remember, registering for presale does not guarantee you’ll be able to buy a ticket, but you won’t be able to access the official ticket sale at all without registering. If you do miss the Ticketmaster sale, you will have other options; tickets will be available for resale on resale sites like StubHub, albeit at a higher price.