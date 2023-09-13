Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 world tour: How to get tickets

Olivia Rodrigo fans, it’s time for war. Not even a week after releasing her sophomore album Guts, the “Vampire” singer has officially announced her second world tour in support of the album.

Rodrigo shot to fame in January of 2021 when she released Drivers License, a song about driving around the suburbs. It shot to No. 1 and it helped drive her bitter debut album, Sour — released in May of that year — to the top of the Billboard 200 charts.

In 2022, she replaced her drivers license with a passport and went on tour in North America and Europe which kicked off nearly one year after her album’s release. 2023 saw new music from the singer, with the release of her third No. 1 single, “Vampire,” and the highly anticipated release of her second album, Guts. Since its release on Sept. 8, Guts sits at a 90/100 on Metacritic, with fans and critics alike falling in love with the witty, pop-punk flare Rodrigo offers.

On September 13, Rodrigo officially announced the Guts World Tour, starting in 2024, to continue promoting the new album. This is her second tour overall and the first time she’ll perform an arena tour. A point of contention for the Sour Tour was many of the venues she performed in were smaller than fans expected, with some venues having a capacity under 5,000 people. This made it a lot harder for fans to get tickets to see the singer in 2022.

With the average North American arena offering a capacity between 15,000 to 20,000, Rodrigo’s fans should hopefully have an easier time getting tickets for this tour. The Guts World Tour is scheduled to start on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, CA at the Acrisure Center, and end on Aug. 14 after a two night stint at the Kia Forum. As of right now, Rodrigo is scheduled to play 57 shows across North America and Europe, though the singer announced on Twitter that additional dates will be coming soon.

While the openers will vary from date to date, Rodrigo has announced The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPatheress, and Remi Wolf will open for the singer throughout the tour. Based on Rodrigo’s announcement, Chappell Roan will cover the first set of North American dates, The Breeders will open for the NYC and LA shows, Remi Wolf will open for the European dates, and PinkPantheress will open for the second set of North American dates.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program has come under fire in recent months after the debacle that was the Taylor Swift Eras Tour pre-sale back in November 2022. However, Olivia Rodrigo and her team have partnered with Ticketmaster to allow fans to sign up for a chance to score tickets for the tour. There are two different sales for fans to choose from depending on what country they’re buying tickets for: The American Express Early Access pre-sale and the general sale.

Only those who hold an American Express card will be able to register for the Early Access sale, and will be expected to purchase tickets using said card. Otherwise, all other fans need to sign up for the general sale if they want to attempt to score tickets. There has been no general public sale announced at this time. If you don’t sign up for the general pre-sale, you will not be able to get tickets until a later date.

Regardless of which sale you choose to participate in, you have until Sept. 17 at 10pm EST for North America and 10pm BST for Europe to register. For the territories that are offering an American Express Early Access pre-sale, you will be notified Sept. 19 if you’ve been given a pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale for the pre-sale on Sept. 20 at 3pm local time. If you register for the general sale, you’ll know by Sept. 20 if you’ve been given a code. Tickets go live for the general sale on Sept. 21 at 3pm local time in all regions.

According to Ticketmaster, fans can expect tickets to be between $49.50 and $199.50 before taxes and fees in North America. Rodrigo is also offering a number of Platinum and VIP packages, which a portion of those ticket sales will go towards her new charity, Fund 4 Good. The added benefits of these packages will be announced at a later date.

Unique to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour is the “Silver Star” tickets. As reported by Stereogum, these tickets will not be available during the initial sale and will be released at a later date. But these will be $20 tickets sold in sets of two, and the buyer will not know where their seats are until they pick up these tickets the night of their show. Rodrigo is putting the program together to make it more affordable and accessible for fans to see her live.