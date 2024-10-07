Morgan Wallen’s 2024 tour offers one last chance with tickets still available for rescheduled final show

Morgan Wallen’s career has had many ups and downs, but lately, it’s been on the up and up. The country singer’s 2023 album, One Thing at a Time, set a Billboard record for spending more weeks at No. 1 than any other country album, and he’s currently on the road headlining a world tour.

In 2023, Wallen kicked off his One Night at a Time tour, which spans five countries across three continents. With only two dates remaining, the tour concludes with rescheduled shows in North Carolina.

Wallen was initially slated to perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 18 and 19 but had to cancel both shows due to an illness. He also rescheduled his July 12 concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to Oct. 4 for the same reason. “I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today,” the singer said on Instagram.

Tickets for Morgan Wallen's last two shows are still available on StubHub. Exact pricing for every show varies, but fans can expect to pay at least $100 to see the country music singer live.

Wallen first gained attention on The Voice, but his breakout moment came in 2021 with the release of his hit song Whisky Glasses. The Tennessee native went on to earn several awards, including Best New Artist at the 2020 Country Music Awards in 2020 and Album of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. However, he experienced some notable downs at the same time.

In 2020, Wallen was arrested in Nashville on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct and later faced backpack for using a racial slur. He went to rehab a year later and talked about the experience on Good Morning America. “For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out,” Wallen said. “Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?”

Shortly after kicking off his world tour in April 2024, Wallen had another dust-up with Nashville police when he was arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of a six-story bar onto the street.

The 31-year-old singer seems committed to trying to do better, though. Along with Luke Combs, he was one of the first celebrities to donate money to Hurricane Helene relief victims after it devastated communities in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and his home state of Tennessee in late September. The singer gave $500,000 to help victims in need.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” schedule

There are two dates left on Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” tour. His final show is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 8pm in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the remaining dates:

Oct. 18

Charlotte, North Carolina

Special guests Lauren Watkins, Larry Fleet, and Cole Swindell

Oct. 19

Charlotte, North Carolina

Special guests Lauren Watkins, Larry Fleet, and Bailey Zimmerman

