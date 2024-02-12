Our mamas taught us not to assume that a woman’s pregnant — because what if you’re wrong? But when Alicia Keys appeared alongside Usher at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show with what some thought might be a baby bump, many fans wondered if she soft-launched another child.

After all, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl halftime show the year before and revealed her pregnancy, wearing red, just like Keys did, so the singer doing the same thing was within the realm of possibility.

Our TVs might tell a different story

Swizz Beatz watching Usher dance with Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/q74rw8jCgP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 12, 2024

Possible Alicia Keys pregnancy aside, Usher’s halftime performance was generally well-received, and Alicia Keys joined him for “If I Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo.” There was palpable sexual chemistry between the two artists that some joked on X might make husband Swizz Beatz jealous.

Or as Alex Nam put it,

Usher & Alicia Keys…. Wtf my TV is pregnant — Alex Nam (@strawhatnam) February 12, 2024 via @Strawhatnam/X

But there’s no evidence that Keys is pregnant

Is Alicia keys pregnant?? — Krulcifer S. Edenfelt (@EgoisticEgoist) February 12, 2024 via EgoisticEgoist/X

But while the Super Bowl halftime show did send some to social media speculating that Alicia Keys, 42, looked a bit like she had a baby bump, there was no official confirmation as of the day after the big game that Keys and Swizz Beatz were expecting their third child. So, Keys was showing off her curves in the form-fitting sequined outfit. And we say, good for her.

Now that that’s settled, Keys married musician Swizz Beatz in 2010, and what is known is they have two kids, Genesis Ali, who is 10, and Egypt, who is 13 years old, according to People. Beats, Genesis, and Egypt, along with Beats’ older son, Kasseem Jr., 16, from a previous Beatz relationship, were all on hand at Allegiant Stadium to cheer Keys on at her halftime guest performance.