Is Spotify Wrapped down? ‘We’re all mixed up’ error message, explained

Yep. It’s that time of year again, Spotify Wrapped is here and and a little earlier than expected too! Depending on the kind of year you’ve had you’ll either be sharing your amazing music taste to your story, or you’ll be burying your Wrapped as best you can. Although apparently not everyone is able to access the feature right now. So what is up with the error message some listeners are getting?

Tracking of each user’s listening sessions stopped last month and ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for Spotify to drop the end of year wrap up. However, some users have experienced an odd error message telling users to refresh the page or try again later. Whilst it’s not entirely clear exactly why this message has been appearing for some.

What is the reason for this error?

Image via Spotify

This error is occurring could be due to a number of reasons. Firstly, the Wrapped for this year has only just dropped, so there are bound to be a few teething problems. It could also be due to the influx of users logging in to check out what Spotify has to say about their musical taste.

Most users at the moment are able to access their Wrapped, so if you are getting this message don’t panic, try following the instructions, refresh the page and if that doesn’t work then give it a little time and try coming back later. The bottom line is, Spotify Wrapped is here and if you can’t access it now, hopefully you will be able to shortly.

Many have already begun sharing their year in review online via Instagram and other social media platforms with Spotify giving a pretty accurate summary of each listener’s habits and musical taste. As usual, the app lists the top five artists and top five songs along with other cool info regarding each individual user’s favorite genre.