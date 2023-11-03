Spotify Wrapped 2023 release window confirmed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for music lovers, as Spotify, much like Santa Claus, will soon drop off its gifts to people across the world at Christmas time. The season of Spotify Wrapped is upon us, and users of the app will be keen to know about their year in music.

For those not in the know, Spotify Wrapped is an annual event during which the streaming service releases an annual compilation of what the user has listened to over the past year – including their top songs, artists, and genres. The results can be intriguing, insightful, or sometimes downright embarrassing, if you’re prone to a few guilty pleasures on your playlists.

The marketing campaign is certainly a successful one, as subscribers flock to social media share their results with their friends, and the seasonal event has spawned countless memes – often at the expense of Apple Music users and the peer pressure surrounding the rival streamers. For stans of popular musicians, you may be rewarded with the knowledge that you were in the very narrow percentage of their top listeners of the year, which can be rewarded by artists through exclusive Spotify deals for merchandise and tickets.

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

While Spotify have not confirmed an exact release date for 2023’s Wrapped, by looking back at release dates from the past, we can work out a rough estimate of when the annual event will be available to view for subscribers.

In 2022, Spotify Wrapped was released on November 30th. In 2021, it was December 1st, and it was also the exact same day the year before back in 2020. If patterns continue, Spotify Wrapped should be available within the first day or first few days, and almost certainly the first week, of December. So, put the date in your diary – you should be able to unwrap your data on the same day you can open your advent calendar.

When does Spotify stop counting songs for Spotify Wrapped?

Again, Spotify has never put out a statement confirming an exact date for this. However, in 2019, a staff member on the Spotify Cares social media account, an online helpline for subscribers, stated the cutoff date is October 31st.

As for when Spotify Wrapped starts crunching the numbers again, this has also not been confirmed. Christmas music never seems to pop up on anyone’s Spotify Wrapped data, which likely suggests that November and December are never counted towards the final total, meaning that the app likely starts counting songs again on Jan. 1st.