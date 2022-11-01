Is Taylor Swift going on tour for ‘Midnights?’

After a two-year global pandemic that caused the full cancellation of her Lover Fest concerts all over the world, Taylor Swift fans were eager to know when they might see her live again. The October release of Midnights, her record-breaking 10th studio album, was a strong indicator that the moment was getting closer.

Amid all the rumors, one factor was puzzling—the sheer amount of new and previously unreleased music Taylor Swift put out in the four years since her last tour. What would she do to fit four new albums and two extended re-releases on a single tour without leaving the rest of her catalog behind?

On Good Morning America, Taylor announced her upcoming “The Eras Tour,” which she calls “a journey through the musical eras” of her entire career. That includes the newly-released Midnights, as well as all other albums that were not played live on tour yet (Lover, folklore, evermore), the early albums already available as “Taylor’s Versions” (Fearless, Red), and the ones not yet re-released (Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989, reputation).

Image via Taylor Swift

The starting U.S. leg of the tour is set for next year, starting in March and ending in August. She will be supported by acts like Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN—two of them per concert, varying each night. International dates and details are to follow. Prices range from $49 to $449, with VIP packages from $199 to $899, and ticket sales start on Friday, Nov. 18.

Once again, she partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for the Nov. 15 presale, and verified fans from the Lover Fest with the same Ticketmaster accounts have preferred access to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. That should make up to fans whose Lover Fest shows were cancelled.

In her own announcement, Taylor also followed her recent trend of dropping Speak Now Easter eggs, saying she is “enchanted” to announce a new tour. She name-dropped “Gorgeous” (from reputation) and made a slight reference to “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” (from Lover) as well, ending with “it’s been a long time coming.”

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

It looks like “The Eras Tour” is going to be a remarkable return to the stage and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans. What remains to be seen is how the rest of the “Taylor’s Version” re-releases will line up with her tour schedules and what surprise she pulls from her sleeve next.