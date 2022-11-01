Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’

With the release of Midnights, Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, speculation grew about whether she would go on tour or not. This morning, she appeared on Good Morning America to appease the hearts of fans, announcing “The Eras Tour.”

Because Taylor hasn’t taken her show on the road since 2018, there are songs from four original studio albums that have not been performed on tours…yet. Those include 2019’s Lover, 2020’s folklore and evermore, and 2022’s Midnights. She also put out the extended re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in the meantime.

The concept of “The Eras Tour” fits perfectly with the current moment of her career. Not only has she just released her most successful piece of work yet (right after two critically-acclaimed alternative albums), she is also revisiting and perfecting her earlier work through the “Taylor’s Version” re-releases. Fans feel that the time is right, and so does she.

Image via Taylor Swift

“I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called ‘The Eras Tour,’ and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career,” she said to GMA.

The tour is set to start in U.S. stadiums, with presales starting Nov. 15 and general sales starting Nov. 18. Prices range from $49 to $449, and VIP packages from $199 to $899. Taylor also mentioned that she and her team are announcing international dates “as soon as we can,” a relief for fans who had their Lover Fest shows cancelled in 2020.

From March 18, 2023 to Aug. 5, 2023, these U.S. stadium shows include opening acts like Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN, with each concert featuring two of those artists.