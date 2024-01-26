Is there an ITZY 2024 World Tour?

Itzy‘s single “Untouchable” has been living rent-free inside my head since its release in early Jan. The five-member girl group from JYP Entertainment are known for their explosive choreography, world-class style, and for singing songs with hooks that just won’t let up.

Recommended Videos

With their second full-length Korean album, Born to Be, the girls explore more musical styles than ever before, even recording solo tracks for the project; Lia, who sat out album promotions due to a mental health hiatus, participated with her solo song, “Blossom.” Her absence is missed on other tracks, but the other four members are still just as formidable on songs like the title track and the R&B-tinged “Mr. Vampire.”

If you’re anything like me, these songs have been on repeat since the album came out. It’s great listening to the songs in the comfort of your home, but hearing them in person would be even more fun. Thankfully, that’s an option!

Are Itzy going on a World Tour in 2024?

Itzy announced their second world tour on Jan. 25. Unlike on their previous “world” tour, the girls will hit countries outside of North America and Asia (European K-Pop fans, rejoice) and span 27 cities. If you’re curious about the dates and countries, we wrote an article earlier detailing all the info we know about Itzy’s 2024 world tour so far.

The group has yet to share the tour’s setlist but it’s a safe bet the girls will perform the new singles off the Born to Be album. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing them perform their new solo songs — Chaeryeong’s and Lia’s are my faves — as well as hits like “Wannabe” and “Loco.” Here’s hoping Lia feels up to the tour and that we all get the tickets we want.