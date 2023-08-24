‘It’s official she’s taking over the world’: Taylor Swift teases ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ and Swifties are clawing for its release

The angry Swiftie anthem known as Reputation may finally be able to join the exclusive re-recording club sooner than we think. Taylor Swift caught fans off guard by offering a new Amazon Prime show Wilderness the chance to debut a snippet of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in a teaser posted on Aug. 23. The new show, starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is not the first Prime exclusive to debut new Swift music, as The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” from Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as well.

Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma…. Your first look at #Wilderness, featuring “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” by @taylorswift13 coming to Prime Video on the 15th September 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XXAPFQkfui — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) August 23, 2023

While the show may or may not be a hit when it premieres on Sept. 15, Swifties are much more focused on the 30-second snippet of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” that dropped in the trailer. With the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) coming up on Oct. 27, fans were not expecting anything relating to Reputation (Taylor’s Version) until the end of the year at the earliest.

TikTok Swifties cannot stop gushing about the snippet they got and are already theorizing potential release dates for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Many are even theorizing if there’s a story behind why Taylor Swift decided to release the snippet this week. Here are just a few of the reactions we’ve seen across all of SwiftTok.

Stand back 1989 girlies, the Reputation girls, are returning from the grave just like Taylor did when she initially released this album. Then again, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has yet to drop formally, so we doubt the fans will be getting Reputation (Taylor’s Version) by the end of the year.

Ironic use of that clip, as the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour is a Netflix exclusive, and the song snippet was in an Amazon Prime trailer. Then again, Swift also has exclusive content on Disney+ in the form of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

It seemed like Swifties might finally catch a break as Taylor Swift ended her U.S. leg of the Eras Tour back on Aug. 9. With a lack of new content, they could breathe for a moment and enjoy the various gifts given to them over the past five months thanks to the Eras Tour and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). But peace be dammed, we guess.

This week has been a lot for Swifties, with so much drama and new 1989 (Taylor’s Version) news coming out. Plus, the Eras Tour picks back up in Mexico City on Aug. 24, and there are anniversaries for her various projects. We doubt any craziness will end soon, so buckle up Swifties.

“As a rep girl, I don’t know how to calm down,” left one commenter, and we’re definitely feeling it. Reputation marked a huge change not only for Taylor Swift’s musical style but her entire brand as well. Now that we’re six years out from the release of that album, her brand has yet to change again, so it’ll be interesting to see how vocally her performances change as well. We’re still scared for those high notes on “Don’t Blame Me (Taylor’s Version),” though.

Those unfamiliar with the Scooter Braun – Taylor Swift beef need to know that Swift is re-recording her first six albums because she bought the masters of those albums and refused to sell them back to her. So, with all the news of Braun losing clients left and right, it seems like an extra punch in the gut to drop the re-recording of this song in particular.

To be fair, it fits Taylor’s brand for her to drop “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” on the anniversary of when she announced the song originally. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming out in late October, and it seems silly to drop both albums just two weeks apart. You’d better keep an eye on those live streams of the Mexico City Eras Tour performances if you support this theory.