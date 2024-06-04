Jennifer Lopez fan gets real about the poor ticket sales rumors amid canceled tour

Jennifer Lopez has been plagued by rumors about her marriage to Ben Affleck and, most recently, her canceled This Is Me… Live Tour, which was explained with the statement “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Lopez also shared more with her fans through her On the JLo newsletter, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” Her decision has been met with much speculation, as some fans believe that poor ticket sales are the reason, but TikToker jessicagolich has addressed these reports.

“J.Lo sold out 73 percent of her tour prior to canceling,” jessicagolich explains in response to a TikTok user who asked, “Weren’t the ticket sales low?” She continues, “Everybody saying that it’s from low ticket sales, but everybody is just being straight-up haters. The way the world has turned on J.Lo is crazy.” Behind her in the video, you can see what appears to be statistics relating to Lopez’s tour sales.

Fans react to the claims Jennifer Lopez’s poor ticket sales were not to blame for her canceled tour

TikToker jessicagolich’s video has created an interesting conversation. Some people agree with her assessment of ticket sales, and the comments reflect this. “I have always been a Jlo fan I don’t understand the hate train,” a fan wrote. Another commenter agreed, writing, “I really wanted to see Jlo. I don’t know why people are hating on her so much. I’m a fan since day 1.”

Another fan showed their support for Lopez in the comments, writing, “I love her, and I’m so happy for her taking time off for herself and her family.” However, there are also those who feel that the ticket sales alone are not an indication of what would have been a successful tour. “She might have sold 73 percent, but it’s also very formidable that those were resellers, so the turnout wouldn’t have made sense come concert day,” a comment reads.

“I just saw a video of her performing to a stadium that was mostly empty,” another fan shared. Plus, there are some TikTok users who feel jessicagolich’s claims are inaccurate, and Lopez did experience poor ticket sales. “Girl the tickets In Orlando were selling for $8,” a comment reads. Another states, “Phoenix only sold about 25 percent at most … there’s were sooooooooo many available seats last weekend when i checked.” Until we know more, all of the information about Jennifer Lopez’s tour, including her ticket sales, has to be treated as speculation.

