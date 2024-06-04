TikToker addresses rumors of Jennifer Lopez' s canceled tour
Via jessicagolich TikTok
Category:
Music
News

Jennifer Lopez fan gets real about the poor ticket sales rumors amid canceled tour

Is everyone just hating on Jennifer Lopez?
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 07:47 am

Jennifer Lopez has been plagued by rumors about her marriage to Ben Affleck and, most recently, her canceled This Is Me… Live Tour, which was explained with the statement “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Recommended Videos

Lopez also shared more with her fans through her On the JLo newsletter, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” Her decision has been met with much speculation, as some fans believe that poor ticket sales are the reason, but TikToker jessicagolich has addressed these reports.

“J.Lo sold out 73 percent of her tour prior to canceling,” jessicagolich explains in response to a TikTok user who asked, “Weren’t the ticket sales low?” She continues, “Everybody saying that it’s from low ticket sales, but everybody is just being straight-up haters. The way the world has turned on J.Lo is crazy.” Behind her in the video, you can see what appears to be statistics relating to Lopez’s tour sales.

Fans react to the claims Jennifer Lopez’s poor ticket sales were not to blame for her canceled tour

@jessicagolich

Replying to @user3695679852247 #greenscreen I’m a JLO fan for life 👑❤️ #jlosummertour #jlotourcancelled #jenniferlopezthisismecancelled #jlotour

♬ Jenny from the Block (feat. Styles P. & Jadakiss) (Track Masters Remix) – Jennifer Lopez

TikToker jessicagolich’s video has created an interesting conversation. Some people agree with her assessment of ticket sales, and the comments reflect this. “I have always been a Jlo fan I don’t understand the hate train,” a fan wrote. Another commenter agreed, writing, “I really wanted to see Jlo. I don’t know why people are hating on her so much. I’m a fan since day 1.”

Another fan showed their support for Lopez in the comments, writing, “I love her, and I’m so happy for her taking time off for herself and her family.” However, there are also those who feel that the ticket sales alone are not an indication of what would have been a successful tour. “She might have sold 73 percent, but it’s also very formidable that those were resellers, so the turnout wouldn’t have made sense come concert day,” a comment reads.

“I just saw a video of her performing to a stadium that was mostly empty,” another fan shared. Plus, there are some TikTok users who feel jessicagolich’s claims are inaccurate, and Lopez did experience poor ticket sales. “Girl the tickets In Orlando were selling for $8,” a comment reads. Another states, “Phoenix only sold about 25 percent at most … there’s were sooooooooo many available seats last weekend when i checked.” Until we know more, all of the information about Jennifer Lopez’s tour, including her ticket sales, has to be treated as speculation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Waterparks band serial killer drummer, explained
Waterparks
Waterparks
Waterparks
Category: Music
Music
True Crime
True Crime
The Waterparks band serial killer drummer, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Ex Girlfriend?
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Ex Girlfriend?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Did Kris Kristofferson serve in Vietnam?
Kris Kristofferson in Blade
Kris Kristofferson in Blade
Kris Kristofferson in Blade
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Did Kris Kristofferson serve in Vietnam?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 31, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Dirt Man’ song on TikTok, and what musical genius thought it up?
Dirt Man
Dirt Man
Dirt Man
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Music
Music
What is the ‘Dirt Man’ song on TikTok, and what musical genius thought it up?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Waterparks band serial killer drummer, explained
Waterparks
Category: Music
Music
True Crime
True Crime
The Waterparks band serial killer drummer, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Ex Girlfriend?
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Ex Girlfriend?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Did Kris Kristofferson serve in Vietnam?
Kris Kristofferson in Blade
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Did Kris Kristofferson serve in Vietnam?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 31, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Dirt Man’ song on TikTok, and what musical genius thought it up?
Dirt Man
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Music
Music
What is the ‘Dirt Man’ song on TikTok, and what musical genius thought it up?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 31, 2024
Author
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.