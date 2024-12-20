K-Pop’s next sensation is coming to the U.S. as Babymonster tickets are now on sale

K-pop’s next big sensation, Baby Monster, has announced its highly-anticipated U.S. debut, set for early next year.

The all female group is bringing its “Hello Monster” tour to Los Angeles and Newark in February and March 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about Baby Monster and their 2025 “Hello Monster” tour.

Who is Baby Monster?

A group of seven ladies – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita – who hail from Korea, Thailand, and Japan comprise the K-Pop girl group Baby Monster. The all-female group quickly went viral after debuting their first record, “BabyMons7er,” in April 2024. The album’s title track, “SHEESH,” landed on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart for 71 days in a row, as well as BillBoard’s Global 200 list for 14 weeks, according to Live Nation.

Why is the group’s name Baby Monster?

According to Billboard, the ladies all had good reactions to the band’s chosen name. “We came into the project (Last Evolution) knowing that the group name was going to be BABYMONSTER. We really liked the name because we thought it was perfect for us; it describes us the best,” band member Rora told the outlet.

What can we expect on the tour?

The “Hello Monster” tour supports Baby Monster’s full-length album, “Drip,” released in November, so fans can expect to hear many of these tracks on tour. The album featured nine tracks, including the hit single “Drip,” written by rapper G-Dragon. The K-Pop group unveiled its sixth track, “Love In My Heart,” on Dec. 16 – just ahead of the band’s global 2025 tour’s kickoff. Don’t be surprised if the pop dance song makes a cameo during a few of the live shows.

Baby Monster tickets

Tickets for Baby Monster’s 2025 U.S. shows are now available on StubHub. Prices vary by city.

The cheapest ticket to the Feb. 28 show in Newark, New Jersey is currently $81. Meanwhile, the least expensive ticket to the March 2 show in Inglewood, California is currently $137.You can also buy a VIP package, which includes premium tickets, access to the post-show event, pre-show soundcheck party, a VIP gift item, and more.

Baby Monster 2025 tour Schedule

Baby Monster will be making two stops in the U.S. in early 2025. They will perform on Feb. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and again on March 7 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Both shows begin at 7:30pm. The event is being produced by Live Nation. Here is the full schedule for Baby Monster’s 2025 tour.

1/25- Seoul, South Korea- KSPO Dome

1/26- Seoul, South Korea- KSPO Dome

2/28- Newark, NJ- Prudential Center

3/2- Los Angeles- Kia Forum

3/14- Kanagawa, Japan- Pia Arena MM

3/15- Kanagawa, Japan- Pia Arena MM

3/22- Aichi, Japan- Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall 1

3/23- Aichi, Japan- Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall 1

4/3- Osaka, Japan- Asue Arena Osaka

4/4- Osaka, Japan- Asue Arena Osaka

4/12- Kanagawa, Japan- K-Arena Yokohama

4/13- Kanagawa, Japan- K-Arena Yokohama

4/19- Fukuoka, Japan- Fukuoka Kokusai Center

4/20- Fukuoka, Japan- Fukuoka Kokusai Center

