Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 tour: How to buy tickets, full tour schedule, and prices

Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 tour will begin in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on January 21 — and the singer is only too ready to hit the road after a 2024 that forced her to grow up a little bit.

Bellerini spoke about the year in a lengthy post shared on Instagram. “[A] few days late to the party, but 2024 took a few days to reflect on,” Ballerini wrote. “Honestly, I couldn’t decide in a knee jerk how to round it up, but here’s a few things I’ve landed on and want to share in the name of navigating growing up together on here.”

The “Cowboys Cry Too” singer added that she spent most of 2024 “wildly uncomfortable.” This was partly on purpose, as she knows “real growth and creativity (maybe even freedom) comes from pushing myself out of my comfort zone” but also not intentional. Ballerini took time off from touring, something she also said helped to “rewire my brain.”

Later in the caption, Ballerini wrote she’s been “challenging myself to chill with the death grip on fear” and examining her past.

“Uncomfortable in the juggle of wanting more and wanting less, being the girl on stage and a dog mom, some days feeling new still and others spent precautionary plotting when the glitter won’t be as glittery,” she also wrote.

Ultimately, she wants to “find comfort in the uncomfortable,” Ballerini concluded.

Kelsea Ballerini needs a specific item backstage while on the road

Last year Ballerini revealed to Taste of Country exactly what she needs backstage at each show to get her ready: Chomps — which she described as “a boujie Slim-Jim.” She continued, “They’re delicious. And it’s quick protein. Put ‘em in your bag and in your purse.”

The singer also admitted that though she used to have tequila shots on her rider, these days it’s all about “tea and honey and a steamer and a warm-up.”

Tickets for Ballerini’s tour this year went on sale in November 2024. Fans can catch Ballerini in the following cities:

Jan. 21 — Grand Rapids, MI

Jan. 23 — Chicago, IL

Jan. 24 — Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 25 — Milwaukee, WI

Jan. 29 — Duluth, GA

Jan. 31 — Nashville, TN

Feb. 1 — Columbus, OH

Feb. 4 — Detroit, MI

Feb. 6 — Buffalo, NY

Feb. 7 — Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 8 — Toronto, ON

Feb. 10 — Philadelphia, PA

Feb. 13 — Boston, MA

Feb. 14 — Uncasville, CT

Feb. 15 — Washington, DC

Feb. 18 — Newark, NJ

Feb. 20 — Charlotte, NC

Feb. 22 — Tampa, FL

Feb. 23 — Hollywood, FL

Feb. 26 — Fort Worth, TX

March 13 — Seattle, WA

March 14 — Spokane, WA

March 15 — Portland, OR

March 18 — Sacramento, CA

March 21 — Los Angeles, CA

March 22 — San Diego, CA

March 25 — Phoenix, AZ

March 28 — Las Vegas, NV

March 29 — Salt Lake City, UT

March 30 — Denver, CO

