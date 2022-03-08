Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour is back on with new dates

Lady Gaga fans have been waiting quite a while for the singer to return to the stage to perform live. On Monday, March 7, her camp announced that the twice-delayed Chromatica Ball tour will indeed happen after all.

The tour includes rescheduled shows in New York, Paris, Chicago, and Boston, and added a second performance in London and additional shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Stockholm and other cities.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale March 11 and 14, according to a press release shared with We Got This Covered.

The moment is finally here…Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, a special 14-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances presented by Live Nation. In addition to cities announced before the pandemic, the highly-anticipated tour adds 8 new markets to the schedule. The stadium tour kicks off July 17th in Dusseldorf, followed by stadium engagements in Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, London (2ND Show added), Toronto, Washington, New York (East Rutherford, NJ), Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles. This summer’s tour promises to be a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan favorite hits, and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are on sale now, and previously purchased tickets will also be honored. The press release states that $1 from each ticket gets donated to the Born This Way Foundation, which is “committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world.”

The tour was originally slated to start in the Summer of 2000, but it was rescheduled to 2021, and then again to 2022. For a full list of tour dates, check Gaga’s official site.

Regular tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and VIP packages with fancy parking and access to a pre-show lounge are available at the Live Nation website.

Gaga’s latest record, Chromatica, was released in May of 2020, and marked the artist’s sixth consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200 charts.