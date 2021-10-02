Leaning Into The Meme, Eminem Opens Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant In Detroit

Eminem has opened a restaurant celebrating his own memedom with the unveiling of his Detroit take-out restaurant, called Mom’s Spaghetti, according to Today.

The phrase “mom’s spaghetti” is based on one of Em’s most famous lyrics from the Academy Award-winning song, Lose Yourself, the intense rap ballad from the semi-autographical 2002 film the rapper starred in, 8 Mile. That song has been parodied by everyone from Dave Chappelle to Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, to the point where “mom’s spaghetti” is now a meme.

The phrase makes its first appearance in the following lyrics:

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

While it was probably a stroke of genius to recognize that “already” rhymes with “spaghetti,” it’s obvious why the vivid lyrics are a whole hell of a lot of fun to rattle off in the bathroom while singing into a hairbrush have been parodied so much.

By the way, if you need proof that this restaurant actually exists, check out the Instagram post from the emcee below, where he poses inside the to-go joint and even presents a box of spaghetti from a drive-up window.

What’s charming is the rapper choosing to lean into the fun, even releasing a humorous, Tim-and-Eric-esque ad to his YouTube channel where he “vomits up” a to-go box of the new restaurant’s flagship dish, a couple of days before greeting fans directly from the take out window of the eatery. Check out the video below:

And if you want more Eminem in your life, check out this article to listen to one of his latest tracks from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage soundtrack.