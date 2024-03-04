‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ release date, confirmed

When Saltburn was released in 2023, the film world collectively gasped. The film was so provocative that it was impossible to take your eyes off of it.

Starring Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, Saltburn is a period movie set in the mid-aughts at Oxford and depicts a harrowing story about class. Oliver is an outcast because of his lack of status and is desperate for the attention and friendship of fellow student, Felix (Jacob Elordi). The resulting film is a masterclass of satire and shock, all culminating in the viral ending scene.

Having achieved everything he wanted, Oliver dances around the house nude to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s song, “Murder on the Dance Floor.” The song became a sensation, even though it was not a new release. The music in Saltburn is period-accurate of the time, including the pop sensation. Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit was released two decades before Saltburn came out but, because of its success, has seen a new wave of popularity.

When does ‘Murder On the Dance Floor’ release on vinyl?

It isn’t outrageous to conclude that Ellis-Bextor’s song is the most celebrated part of the film. Not as controversial as the grave or bathtub scenes, Oliver’s dance to the song wraps up Saltburn in the only way it could. The scene – accompanied by the rest of the film’s most talked about moments – has given rise to the popularity of the song, which was initially released in 2001. It debuted on the artist’s album, “Read My Lips,” and rose on the UK singles chart.

Now, for the first time, “Murder On the Dance Floor” will be released on vinyl on Feb. 16, 2024. According to NME, the song will be available on a red 7-inch vinyl, distributed by Polydor/Universal. For those inclined, the song will also be available on all regular streaming services. You too can pull an Oliver at the end of the film – at least in the privacy of your own home.