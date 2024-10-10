New Kids on the Block tickets are selling out fast for Las Vegas shows in 2025 and even 2026

New Kids on the Block are getting ready to headline their first-ever residency, and it looks like they’ve got the right stuff for Las Vegas because tickets are selling out fast.

Recommended Videos

The boy band’s residency doesn’t kick off until June 20, 2025, but if you’re hoping to hear them perform “Step by Step” or “Please Don’t Go Girl” in Sin City, you might want to try to score tickets sooner rather than later.

The band will perform 24 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with the final performance on Feb. 28, 2026. They promise to enthrall attendees in a “heart-pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration, and showmanship” that will be “jam-packed with their biggest hits and many surprises in store for their dedicated fans.”

BUY NOW: Get tickets to see New Kids on the Block in Vegas on StubHub

The legendary boy band, which hails from Dorchester, Massachusetts, exploded in popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, selling over 80 million records worldwide. Brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood are credited with paving the way for some of the boy bands that came after them, such as NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Here is everything you need to know about New Kids on the Block’s Las Vegas residency, including the full schedule and how to get tickets.

Tickets for New Kids on the Block Las Vegas residency

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for New Kids on the Block Las Vegas residency on StubHub

Tickets: StubHub

Tickets for New Kids on the Block’s Las Vegas residency shows are still available on StubHub. The first performance is on June 20, 2025 at 8:00 pm. Tickets to this performance currently cost $127 each. Fans hoping to catch the second show on Saturday, June 21 will pay a bit more, as tickets currently start at $144 each.

“The Right Stuff” will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM. You can compare prices for all of the band’s Las Vegas shows directly on StubHub.

‘Height of their career’

In an interview with Fresno affiliate ABC 30, Wahlberg said the Las Vegas residency has been long overdue. “We’ve done so many things in our careers and we’ve always talked, even when we were kids, it was like ‘one day we’ll do Vegas when we get older.’ Well, we’re not that old, but we’re here, and we’re going to do it, and it seems like it’s been a long time coming,” said Wahlberg. “Vegas was the place where your career is over and you’re really old, you go there, and you just play like in a bar at night and that’s the end of it,” he said. “Now, people are coming to Vegas at the height of their career.”

Although the height of New Kids on the Block’s career might appear to be behind them, the band did just score their first billboard hit in 35 years with the song “Kids.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block perform onstage during Audacy’s 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

Here is a full schedule for “The Right Stuff” residency:

Fri. June 20, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. June 21. 2025 at 8:00 pm

Wed. June 25, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Fri. June 27, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. June 28, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Wed. July 2, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Thurs. July 3, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. July 5 , 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Nov. 1, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sun. Nov. 2, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Wed. Nov. 5, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Fri. Nov. 7, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Nov. 8, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Wed. Nov. 12, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Fri. Nov. 14, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Nov. 15, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Sun. Feb. 15, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Wed. Feb. 18, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Fri. Feb. 20, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Fri. Feb. 27, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Feb. 28, 2026 at 8:00 pm



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy