Oasis live 25: dates, tickets, and where to buy them

Now that is official, Oasis is coming back, may the bloodbath for tickets begin. The Gallagher brothers confirmed Tuesday morning that the teaser shared on the previous Sunday evening was, in fact, related to a comeback tour.

This is their first in 15 years after the two’s relationship broke seemingly beyond repair minutes before a 2009 Paris festival gig. “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” their dramatic joint statement said.

Easily one of the most anticipated reunions in contemporary music, the battle to acquire the very limited tickets will be fierce and legitimately terrifying. If you’re among the brave dreamers trying, best of luck.

Where and when are Oasis performing during their 2025 tour?

Liam and Noel have only announced UK and Ireland dates thus far and have preemptively warned fans that they will not tour anywhere else in Europe. Their official website states that they plan to tour outside of the continent (possibly the U.S.) later in 2025. Here are the official dates confirmed at this point:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th / 5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th / 12th / 19th / 20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th / 26th July / 2nd / 3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – 8th / 9th August

Dublin Croke Park – 16th / 17th August

When do tickets for Oasis Live ’25 go on sale?

Fans have five days (including the day of the announcement) to mentally, physically, and monetarily prepare for the madness that awaits them when tickets go on sale on Aug. 31, bright and early. The online sale begins at 9 am in the UK and 8 am in Ireland through Ticketmaster, Gigsandtours, and Seetickets. The band recommends fans create accounts and go through all necessary registration steps on each website ahead of D-Day.

How much are the tickets for the Oasis Live ’25?

While there is no verified information about ticket prices yet, Manchester Evening News has reported that they will be priced between £100 (around $132 or €118) and £140 ($185, €165). The outlet also warns buyers about the possibility of dynamic pricing, which adjusts prices per the demand.

Already being described as “The Eras Tour for blokes,” Oasis Live ’25 is shaping up to be the biggest tour of the upcoming year and will certainly attract many more types of people than just men who peaked in the ’90s. The band, largely considered a pioneer of the Britpop genre as well as one of the greatest rock bands of all time, is currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album Definitely Maybe. Turning 30 in 2025 is (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, perhaps their best album and indisputably their most successful.

