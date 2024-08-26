Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis, at a photoshoot in a hotel in Tokyo, September 1994.
Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images
Category:
Music
Celebrities

Is Oasis really getting back together?

I'll believe it when I see it.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 12:57 pm

It was an eventful evening for Western Europe on Aug. 25. It might have been Portugal that was experiencing an earthquake, but those on Greenwich Mean Time were experiencing another kind of natural phenomenon: Oasis‘ possible and imminent reunion. Who knows, maybe the two events were related.

Recommended Videos

Noel and Liam Gallagher both posted a cryptic video to their X account at 11 pm GMT teasing an Oasis-related announcement coming the following Tuesday at 8 am. The entire population of England must have felt the ground shake from the news, similar to what would happen a few hours later a bit further South.

The brothers have maintained one of the most notorious feuds in pop culture history, culminating in a row right before they were set to go on stage at the 2009 Rock en Seine festival that would break Oasis up forever… Or so we thought. It seems like the Gallagher brothers might be ready to patch things up at their big ages of 51 and 57.

Is the Oasis reunion confirmed?

Not yet, but everything points towards that changing come 8 am on Aug. 27th. The excitement was seemingly too much to contain, because the Sunday Times has already reported that Liam and Noel will be embarking on a mini London and Manchester tour, including 10 gigs at the mythical Wembley Stadium (that is if they can stand to be in the same place for that long).

The news has not been verified by the former Oasis members, though several tweets from Liam appear to resemble a confirmation. Starting with that word —”former.” “I never did like that word FORMER,” the youngest of the pair tweeted. He also replied to several fans and several haters. For the first, he had one sentence reserved, “Your attitude is biblical,” while the latter were treated to a variation of “Your attitude stinks” and “SHUTUP” replies.

Other exchanges were a bit more… creative.

Whether or not he’s just leading us Oasis fans on, you can’t beat Liam Gallagher at social media banter.

The announcement could be related to the band’s iconic debut album, Definitely Maybe‘s 30th anniversary coming Aug. 29. Maybe the milestone has the brothers feeling nostalgic enough to give it another go. As for all of us who could only dream of enjoying those rumored comeback concerts, we’ll be laughing at all the earthquake memes from our beds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.
linkedin