Is Oasis really getting back together?

It was an eventful evening for Western Europe on Aug. 25. It might have been Portugal that was experiencing an earthquake, but those on Greenwich Mean Time were experiencing another kind of natural phenomenon: Oasis‘ possible and imminent reunion. Who knows, maybe the two events were related.

Recommended Videos

Noel and Liam Gallagher both posted a cryptic video to their X account at 11 pm GMT teasing an Oasis-related announcement coming the following Tuesday at 8 am. The entire population of England must have felt the ground shake from the news, similar to what would happen a few hours later a bit further South.

The brothers have maintained one of the most notorious feuds in pop culture history, culminating in a row right before they were set to go on stage at the 2009 Rock en Seine festival that would break Oasis up forever… Or so we thought. It seems like the Gallagher brothers might be ready to patch things up at their big ages of 51 and 57.

Is the Oasis reunion confirmed?

Not yet, but everything points towards that changing come 8 am on Aug. 27th. The excitement was seemingly too much to contain, because the Sunday Times has already reported that Liam and Noel will be embarking on a mini London and Manchester tour, including 10 gigs at the mythical Wembley Stadium (that is if they can stand to be in the same place for that long).

The news has not been verified by the former Oasis members, though several tweets from Liam appear to resemble a confirmation. Starting with that word —”former.” “I never did like that word FORMER,” the youngest of the pair tweeted. He also replied to several fans and several haters. For the first, he had one sentence reserved, “Your attitude is biblical,” while the latter were treated to a variation of “Your attitude stinks” and “SHUTUP” replies.

Other exchanges were a bit more… creative.

Nxt Friday — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024 See you down the front ya big fanny kiss kiss x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

Whether or not he’s just leading us Oasis fans on, you can’t beat Liam Gallagher at social media banter.

You got a crystal ball cunty bollocks — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2024 See you down the front you big fanny — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2024

The announcement could be related to the band’s iconic debut album, Definitely Maybe‘s 30th anniversary coming Aug. 29. Maybe the milestone has the brothers feeling nostalgic enough to give it another go. As for all of us who could only dream of enjoying those rumored comeback concerts, we’ll be laughing at all the earthquake memes from our beds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy