The Beatles’ new song ‘Now and Then’: When exactly does it release and where can I listen?

The Beatles' last-ever song is dropping today. Here's exactly when it'll be available to listen.

It’s surreal that it’s 2023 and we’re eagerly anticipating a new song from The Beatles. “Now and Then” will be their first new release since “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” released in 1995 and 1996. Like those songs, “Now and Then” will consist of an unused John Lennon demo with added input from Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

The track was worked on in the mid-90s by the three surviving Beatles for The Beatles Anthology, though Lennon’s demo tape had sound issues that prevented it from being used.

Enter The Lord of the Rings‘ Peter Jackson, whose technical work on the excellent Get Back documentary resulted in Lennon’s vocals being successfully isolated. The song has now finally been completed by McCartney and Starr, using Harrison’s guitar part recorded in the 90s sessions.

When and where does it release?

Image via Apple Corps.

“Now and Then” will debut on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music at 2pm GMT/10am EST today, Nov. 2, 2023. At the same time, it will become available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music.

A music video directed by Jackson is also coming, and while we don’t have a firm release, smart money says it will also drop at 2pm GMT/10am EST on The Beatles’ official YouTube channel.

If you prefer a physical release, “Now and Then” will be released on CD, vinyl and cassette on Nov. 3, and on Nov. 10 a remastered and expanded version of the The Beatles Red and Blue compilation albums will also include it.

There is already a short documentary on the making of this song, which can be viewed on the official Beatles YouTube channel:

“Now and Then” is being billed as the final Beatles song, closing out the long career of arguably the most beloved and influential band in music history. Those who’ve heard it indicate it’s not an anticlimax: Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield described it as “intensely powerful,” and BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne “cried like a baby” when she heard it.