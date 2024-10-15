Oasis tour tickets for North America and price comparison for every city on 2025 schedule

Oasis rocked the world when the British superstars announced a 2025 reunion tour 15 years in the making. Naturally, the original announcement — which included only stops in the U.K. and Ireland — left fans clamoring for live shows on this side of the pond.

Sure enough, Liam and Noel Gallagher soon announced dates for a five-stop North America tour featuring stops in Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, Pasadena and Mexico City.

The band’s first ticket launch in the UK was met with frustration, disappointment, and anger from fans who waited for hours in online queues only to find out shows were sold out or tickets were only available at exorbitant prices. Cigarettes and alcohol, indeed! The band subsequently opened up two more tour dates and allowed bands to apply for the chance to buy tickets through a second ballot.

Maybe it was the plan all along. Or perhaps the once-feuding brothers learned a lesson. But following the North America announcement the band also stated that North American tickets would not follow the dynamic pricing model that was used by Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant portion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable,” the band said in a statement shared on social media.

“But when unprecedented ticket demand … is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

Here is everything you need to know about ticket pricing for Oasis’ North American tour next year.

Due to demand, Oasis added four additional shows to its North America tour. In addition to one show in Chicago, fans will have two chances to bask in 90s nostalgia in Tor0nto, East Rutherford, Pasadena and Mexico City.

While the get-in price will certainly fluctuate over time, here are links to check out the cheapest tickets for all nine shows in North America.

