Will Oasis bring their ‘Live 25’ tour to the U.S.?

After news broke this week of the official Oasis reunion – consisting of a U.K. & Ireland tour and potentially even a brand new album – fans of the Britpop band from across the pond will be keen to get in on the action too.

While the Gallaghers never matched their iconic status in their home country internationally, unlike their musical heroes The Beatles, the rock band has a sizeable international fandom. With demand for their new tour expected to trump Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, surely just a few dates in two countries won’t be enough?

Were Oasis popular in the U.S.?

While Oasis are synonymous with ’90s British culture, the band did manage to “break America”, even if their success wasn’t to the same extent as back home. They have been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and their sophomore album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, sold over a million copies in the country, and played for sold-out crowds in arenas across the States.

Their most famous song, “Wonderwall”, is one of the most-streamed songs on Spotify, with over 2 billion streams, as of August 2024. Oasis are also nominated for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame entry this year (even if Liam isn’t interested in the honor) – two clear examples that their fame is not limited to the borders of the British Isles.

Will Oasis be taking their tour to the U.S. – or any other country?

While no official word has been made from Noel and Liam about expanding the tour – or who will take up the other spaces required to make up the band – it’s still early days at the moment, having only just recently surprised fans with the reunion news. The tour is also kicking off in August 2025, and planning concerts over a year in advance takes time before an official announcement.

However, some Twitter/X users have been spreading a supposedly leaked list of unannounced tour dates

🚨 Rumours: New dates for the Oasis Live tour soon? pic.twitter.com/BlSv5VevgR — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) August 29, 2024

Oasis fan accounts like Liam Gallagher Fans Club were one of several that helped spread the speculation, earning thousands of likes and other engagement from international users hoping to see the Gallaghers play next year. The post offers no source, and could easily be a fake leak typed up by an online trickster.

It’s difficult to say if these events fit in with the venue schedules, as the listed venue websites don’t show events as far as Summer-Winter 2025 – but perhaps that makes the post more plausible, although easier to fabricate.

It’s unlikely that confirmation about international tour dates will be announced soon, especially as Oasis are still adding extra tour dates in the U.K. and Ireland to cope with the unprecedented demand. Once tour plans are finalized and the first concert draws closer, this will be when international dates are most likely to be announced. Until then, Britpop enthusiasts should keep their eyes peeled for new announcements from Noel and Liam.

