Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey secures another massive holiday paycheck thanks to the gift that keeps on giving

It’s time — for Mariah Carey to collect another massive holiday paycheck after her famous holiday single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” successfully climbed its way back to the top of the charts and retained the spot for weeks ahead of Christmas 2024.

Tracking data showed that Carey’s Yuletide song has already spent 16 weeks at the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This means “All I Want For Christmas Is You” now ties in with her other big hit song, “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men, for having the longest run on the top spot of the coveted chart.

Fans — called Lambs — raved about the iconic diva’s latest achievement on X, with one of them writing, “‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ truly is the gift that keeps on giving.” Another Lamb said, “Mariah Carey is really showing why she’s the queen of Christmas, 16 weeks at #1 is insane.”

“Cemented as a permanent fixture in holiday music. Our grandkids and great-grandkids will be listening to this every Christmas,” someone else opined.

It remains to be seen if “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will surpass “One Sweet Day’s” record, but it’s almost certain that it will, considering there’s still a week before Christmas. Should the song continue to chart at no. 1 for the rest of the year, however, it could come close to challenging the 19-week streak of Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” this year and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, in 2019 on Hot 100, according to Billboard.

Carey originally released “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as part of her Merry Christmas album in November 1994. The track has since become a staple among holiday playlists, becoming the singer’s best-selling song of all time.

The Christmas song typically finds its way back to the charts around November and stays on top until the holiday season. This, of course, translates to a big paycheck for the Grammy-winning artist.

According to Parade, Carey collects around $3 million from royalties every holiday season. The sum also becomes bigger when she does concerts, specials, and performances during this period. Since the single is forever relevant, brands are willing to pay big bucks for its use in product endorsements as well, and this, all the more, increases Carey’s holiday earnings.

Additionally, the streaming age has made it possible for Carey to effortlessly shine during Christmastime. Just recently, Spotify announced that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has already surpassed the 2 billion streams mark, making it the most-streamed holiday song of all time.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is the most-streamed holiday song of all time and officially the first holiday song to break 2 billion streams. Congratulations, @mariahcarey 👏🎁✨ pic.twitter.com/GM4oskaUgl — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) December 13, 2024

Addressing the song’s seemingly never-ending success, Carey told Billboard in 2021: “When I wrote [it], I had absolutely no idea the impact the song would eventually have worldwide. I’m so full of gratitude that so many people enjoy it with me every year.”

In case you want another reason why the single deserves its yearly success, watch Mother Mariah as she serves pure ‘90s holiday nostalgia in the official music video above. Perhaps if we worked retail we’d think differently, but we’re not tired of this song yet!

