Fans launch investigation after Lil Nas X is spotted smooching rumored new partner

We’re only days out from *those* raunchy Lil Nas X posts and already the musician has us thirsting again, this time courtesy of a very public smooch session with his rumored new boo.

The rumor mill began churning after Lil Nas X was spotted in Studio City, Los Angeles, with his arm wrapped around fellow musician, Cody Jon. The photos show the two artists looking more than friendly as they strolled the street, with one picture showing Lil Nas X planting a kiss on Jon’s cheek, as the latter lets out a cheeky grin.

Lil Nas X and his new boyfriend Cody Jon, a Brooklyn artist, seen kissing in Los Angeles. 👀 pic.twitter.com/r8iCBUgOfA — EXECUTIVE MEDIA (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) November 17, 2024

According to TMZ, who originally published the images, the pair were enjoying a shopping session in the LA neighborhood when they were papped, further fueling the speculation around their apparent romance that began earlier this month. At that time, Lil Nas X got the internet talking (as he so often does) when he was seen at an Adele concert. While the “Rolling In The Deep” singer appeared not to recognize the rapper (a fact pointed out by legions of social media users), more eagle-eyed viewers spotted Jon by his side at the concert.

Lil Nas X attended Adele’s show recently.



pic.twitter.com/DNYxINhyJ5 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 11, 2024

While neither musician addressed their joint attendance at the Adele concert (the most we got was a post-concert Instagram post by Lil Nas X, with no sight of Jon), it seems their more recent, smooch-happy outing is all the confirmation fans need to officially declare these two an item. “Love both of them,” one user wrote in response to the news on X, with another adding “We been knew, they were at that Adele concert together.” Elsewhere, one fan described the apparent couple as “adorable,” while another simply gushed “OH MY GOD.”

Naturally, the birth of a new musician power couple has fans investigating all there is to know about Jon. Most are aware that Jon is a relatively underground artist from Australia who released his debut EP, untied shoes, in 2022. Since then, Jon has steadily shared new music, including this year’s EP DEATH WOBBLES, but he has also gained an enormous following on TikTok. On that platform, Jon’s most famous videos see him doing an impersonation of fellow singer Shawn Mendes, as part of a TikTok series that has garnered him millions of likes.

For his part, Lil Nas X released his most recent single, “LIGHT AGAIN!”, last week, after teasing the track on social media with some much-needed thirst traps. The rapper is also set to release “NEED DAT BOY” (perhaps about Jon?) next week, with both songs to form part of his upcoming album, Dreamboy. That project will mark the Met Gala photo bomber’s follow-up to his debut album Montero, which spawned hit singles “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Alongside Jon, Lil Nas X was previously rumored to be dating Yai Ariza, the backup dancer who featured in his music videos for “Industry Baby” and “That’s What I Want”. At the time of their breakup in 2021, the rapper said he would not date someone famous again, but perhaps that rule went out the window when he saw Jon’s spot-on Shawn Mendes impression and knew it was love at first sight.

