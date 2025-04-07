‘He’s a genre to himself’: Ben Stiller and more react to that ‘disturbing’ ‘White Lotus’ finale

The third season finale of HBO’s The White Lotus has left fans stunned, causing a wave of online reactions that range from praise to criticism. The 90-minute episode was packed with shocking deaths, questionable decisions, and darkly funny moments, solidifying the show’s reputation for mixing beauty with unsettling storytelling.

Actor Ben Stiller perfectly captured this contrast in a tweet: “No one does what Mike White does. He’s a genre to himself. Beautiful and disturbing, satisfying and emotional finale.” Stiller’s words highlight the main tension in the audience’s reaction—a story that’s both gripping and deeply uncomfortable.

It doesn't matter that Lochlan doesn't know that drinks were poisoned, he's still using a dirty blender that stayed on the counter over night with coconut milk in it #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/3w1Z5keZ7h — Khadj (@GanzgangK) April 7, 2025

This season, set in a high-end Thai resort, explored money, spirituality, and how people’s flaws never really go away. Early on, critics questioned the pacing and how Thai characters were written, but the later episodes—especially the finale—got people talking about the characters’ questionable choices.

The White Lotus finale has people talking

Belinda, a character from season one, ended up choosing money over her own dreams, taking a large payout from Greg even though she had doubts. Similarly, Gaitok, who at first seemed devoted to his Buddhist beliefs, gave them up to get a better job. These morally murky decisions split viewers. Some thought the characters’ actions felt real, showing how people make compromises in life. Others were disappointed, seeing the choices as too bleak and cynical.

The most shocking parts of the finale were the deaths of Rick and Chelsea. The reveal that Jim Hollinger was Rick’s father added another twist to their already tense relationship, leading to a deadly shooting. Chelsea, caught in the middle, died tragically, mirroring an earlier mention of a “yin and yang battle” with Rick. This scene, filled with strong water imagery, caused a lot of debate. Some liked the unexpected turns; others thought the deaths were too harsh, especially Chelsea’s, which felt almost too cruel.

Beautiful and disturbing, satisfying and emotional finale. 🙌💙#TheWhiteLotus — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 7, 2025

The Ratliff family’s near-fatal poisoning added even more layers to the finale. Tim Ratliff, drowning in money problems, tried to kill himself and his family, accidentally putting his son Lochlan in danger. The episode left their fate unclear, with their phones being returned—hinting that consequences are coming. But Tim’s final moments, where he seems to be thinking about Buddhist teachings, add some depth, making viewers wonder if he truly regrets what he did.

Twitter user @sciencegirll summed up the shock with the tweet “Can’t believe the dad just walked away from almost killing his whole family,” which echoed how many fans felt. The idea of “i think we are going to be together forever.” and “that’s the plan.” was heartbreaking to many.

I need a spin off on the Ratliff family #TheWhiteLotus

Can’t believe the dad just walked away from almost killing his whole family pic.twitter.com/gk8cee4j63 — Gemma aka Ms Casey (@sciencegirll) April 7, 2025

The finale’s title, Amor Fati, meaning “love of fate,” matched the episode’s overall message: accepting suffering as part of life. Luang Por Teera’s speech about how there’s no permanent fix for life’s problems tied into this idea. Some viewers thought the season’s ending was too pessimistic, while others liked that the show didn’t offer easy answers. The bittersweet final scene, where Laurie says she’s happy just sharing a meal with her more successful friends, kept things uncertain, leaving fans with mixed feelings.

