Barbados National Hero Rihanna is all set to open real-life retail stores featuring her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand in major cities across the U.S. this year.

The 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer will expand her brand, which was previously online-only, into an actual store.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” she tweeted, along with a mock-up of how the stores will look. “Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”

There are currently five locations planned: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Rihanna started Savage x Fenty in May of 2018 with TechStyle Fashion Group. It was previously only available through a monthly $50 subscription. She’s put on four shows for the brand since 2018, with the most recent three televised on Amazon Prime Video.

The brand is billed as inclusive, with pieces that range in sizes from XS to 3X and 32A to 42DD. The company was recently valued at $1 billion after it raised $115 million in a Series B funding round. Well-known luxury fashion brand Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a stake in the company.

“Savage X Fenty has disrupted the lingerie industry and redefined sexy. With accessible price points and an extensive assortment of fashion-forward styles, the brand celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. From everyday staples to provocative pieces, Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and every BODY,” the brand said on its website.

Rihanna said the purpose of the brand is to make people “look good and feel good.”

“We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it,” she said.

