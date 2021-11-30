The rumor mill is in overdrive over a Rihanna photo that fans think may hint at a pregnancy.

The 33-year-old singer and makeup mogul attended the inauguration of president Dame Sandra Mason.

Barbados is now officially a republic after severing ties with the British royal family. After ousting Queen Elizabeth II, the prime minister Mia Mottley promptly named Barbados native RiRi a national hero, ushering a new era of freedom and chill vibes.

Here’s something that wouldn’t happen with the British matriarch: the appearance brought on some major pregnancy speculation as the singer appeared to clutch her belly in a form-fitting orange gown.

In one image, we get a clean look at her. Some people say a little bump is visible, and that’s where the rumors are coming from.

Here’s another look at the pop star in motion.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Is she pregnant? Who knows. Even if everyone on the internet was a medical doctor I don’t think there’s any way to tell her pregnancy status from just looking at a dress. She does look amazing, though.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen rumors of a pregnant Rihanna either.

Back in September, the same rumor came up. Turns out someone doctored a photo of the singer and added some pounds to her.

It’s kind of wild that a whole country changed from a monarchy to a republic and people are more concerned about whether a pop singer has a baby.

Rihanna is currently dating superstar rapper A$AP Rocky. Let’s take a look at some takes.

Rihanna just became the first person to be pregnant for 6 consecutive years 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sQofVBhtmF — T (@TokoGa12) November 30, 2021

riri pregnant by that man? say it ain’t so.. pic.twitter.com/z3bmjtggj0 — Chris Creamsicle ❄️🎅🏾🎄🎁 (@noonecaresjess) November 30, 2021

What do you think? Is she pregnant or are we a civilization in decline due to our increasingly shallow interests? Let us know in the comments!