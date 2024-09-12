‘She was giving VOCALS!!!’: Chappell Roan was the VMAs’ knight in shining armor for one undeniable reason

The 2024 Video Music Awards celebrated the year’s best artists, but the night unequivocally belonged to one person. The midwest princess herself, Chappell Roan.

For the past year, Roan has captured the hearts of everyone imaginable. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was released almost exactly a year ago, on September 22, 2023. For the past year, she has risen astronomically and against all odds. Now anyone with a pulse knows every word of “Pink Pony Club.”

On Wednesday, September 11, however, the flame-haired vocalist played the part of a knight. Walking the red carpet with sharp talons and clad in armor, Roan would go on to steal the show on stage for a rendition of “Good Luck, Babe!” Already known for her mind-blowing vocals, fans were quick to compliment their pop-singing savior.

Chappell Roan didn’t need luck for her VMA performance

Ever the showman, Roan did not phone in her performance. Entering the stage with a flaming crossbow and flanked by armed knights, she belted out the notes as only she could. The performance set her apart from many other singers in a big way.

Like when anyone pays for a ticket for a concert, the expectation is that they will be witnessing a live performance. However, it isn’t as common as one would think. The Superbowl uses the practice of using pre-recorded tracks that many vocalists have admitted to in the past. There was no sign of this at the VMA’s. It was so obvious to fans that they even took shots at other singers at the awards show.

Roan is a masterclass in how to pull off an impressive performance. She not only had the theatricality down, but exhibited immense control in her performance. Not once did she appear out of breath and she hit the high notes that she is known for.

While Roan’s detractors are few nowadays, she still proves every single one of them wrong. The artist has been upfront about her struggles in the music industry before her landmark album last year. Since 2014, Roan was a musician trying to make it big. She had record deals in the past, but it took along time to achieve the success that she so justly deserved. Roan refused to let her critics stop her from doing what she was meant to.

Her recent album was released by Island Records and catapulted her to the top. Unsurprisingly, Roan took home the moon man statue at the VMA’s this year as Best New Artist. For her acceptance speech, she read words she had written from her diary.

Dressed in chainmail, she dedicated her win to the drag artists that were incredibly informative for her persona, as well as the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. Roan was a class act for the entire awards, showing the music community that she is here to stay. Finally earning the recognition that she always deserved, viewers embraced her wholeheartedly.

