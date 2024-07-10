Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison’s cause of death, confirmed

Joey Jordison was an original member of heavy metal icons Slipknot, whose distinct drumming style made him an influential icon in metal music. In Dec. 2013, however, the band announced that Jordison was leaving, he responded that he’d been blindsided and that he’d been kicked out of the band via email.

There were many speculations about why Jordison was let go, but in 2016, he cleared the air. The drummer said that near the end of his time with the band, he had been diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a neurological condition that affects the spinal cord and causes inflammation of the nerves.

According to Jordison, his bandmates weren’t aware of what was going on with him regarding his health, and they assumed that he was using drugs, which he wasn’t. The disease affected his legs, and he couldn’t play the drums the way he used to. “I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I don’t wish on my worst enemy,” he stated. Jordison also said that he still loved his ex-bandmates but felt hurt about the way he was dismissed from Slipknot.

Joey Jordison’s unexpected death

On July 26, 2021, Jordison’s ex-girlfriend headed to his home to check on him after his family members – who were out of town – grew concerned when they hadn’t heard from him in days. Even before she entered, she had an inkling that something was wrong because of the smell. Fearful of what she would find, she didn’t enter the home and immediately called 911, but it was too late.

According to a statement released by Jordison’s family, the drummer died peacefully in his sleep, but his official cause of death wasn’t made public. He was 46 years old. During the 911 call, his ex-girlfriend stated that she was worried because Jordison had health issues and was an alcoholic. There are speculations about how Jordison died, with some saying that he died because of his disease. Others believe that he may have died of alcohol poisoning.

Jordison’s passing left a deep void that was especially felt by the heavy metal community. After his passing, Slipknot released a tribute video to Jordison with a statement that read, “Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us… We love you, Joey.”

