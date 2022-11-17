Sorry Dream: Spotify users are calling for the genre ‘DSMP’ to be removed before Wrapped 2022

Since the Dream SMP rose to popularity in 2020, a fan-made Spotify genre, named after the online series, came into existence and was noticed by users during Wrapped 2021. And with 2022 results coming in just a few weeks, fans have campaigned to get the music platform to remove the “unofficial” DSMP genre from the platform.

For those who are unaware, the DSMP is a music genre created by Minecraft fans, more specifically those who enjoy the Dream SMP series. A majority of the songs that fall in the genre are based on the SMP itself. A notable artist in the genre goes by the name, Derivakat, and released a Dream SMP album titled Records of the SMP.

But even if there were good artists who produced this type of music, Dream SMP fans aren’t happy that the genre even exists. They’re upset because artists like Toby Fox, known for his composition for Undertale, got tied up to the genre.

And it’s not just existing video game composers. Kendrick Lamar was reported by fans on r/Spotify that his music was accidentally tied up to the genre.

However, some of the members of the Dream SMP, such as Wilbur Soot, have music careers outside of the series, hence why Lovejoy (Soot’s band) was tied to DSMP. Meanwhile, Alec Benjamin, wrote a song with Dream at one point, hence why his name is also associated with the genre.

And with Spotify Wrapped 2022 fast approaching, fans want to ensure that Spotify either fixes the genre system or completely gets rid of it entirely.

SPOTIFY REMOVE THE DSMP GENRE



istg it messed up my spotify wrapped last year it better not do anything to it this year https://t.co/LVqo7suRKb — iygjas (@iygjas) November 16, 2022

SPOTIFY REMOVE THE DSMP GENRE bc CORPSE AND LOVEJOY AND GLASS ANIMALS ARENT RELATED TO THE DSMP!!! the only reason my wrapped will have dsmp is bc of those three please let it go pic.twitter.com/qKVwmMf4gP — ari!! 🍁 READ PINNED (@mystarii_) November 17, 2022

i will Not let spotify wrapped ruin my year by adding dsmp into my top 5 genres again i will Not let spotify wrapped ruin my year by adding dsmp into my top 5 genres again i will Not let spotify wrapped ruin my year by adding dsmp into my top 5 genres again — analyn ♡'s bun! (@anavrse) November 17, 2022

me when i know i’m going to have dsmp as one of my top genres on my spotify wrapped(i listen to lemon demon, which is not dsmp music but okay) pic.twitter.com/FmSPPbxGLH — neil🦦|⚣⚦ (@s0upyboy) November 17, 2022

Dream SMP fans spotted the genre when Spotify Wrapped 2021 was released. This confused Spotify users since the music platform doesn’t clearly give information on artists’ genre information. During Wrapped, the streaming platform compiled all the information and condensed them into a single graph. Due to this, fans can only assume which artist contributed to each genre based on looking at other people’s results.

How am I meant to show my Spotify Wrapped to my irls bruh, they’re gonna know I’m a dsmp fan 💀 #spotifywrapped2021 pic.twitter.com/tNQG87m7Wi — Astro!🌙✨ (@AstronaughtArt) December 1, 2021

Most music distribution music service does not include DSMP as a selectable genre for artists, even as a sub-genre or “mood.” This means that it has to be an editorial mistake on Spotify’s end. Musician James Marriot called out Spotify in mid-2022 for mislabeling his music due to fears that their music may not be qualified to enter editorial playlists.

sub-genre as an identifier for community is absolutely fine, but it’s my only genre on Spotify, when editorial teams see my music they see a gaming server with no indication of what my music actually consists of – no matter how much I like that SMP’s content it’s mislabelling — James Marriott (@JamesMarriottYT) June 26, 2022

Spotify did not comment on the fans’ outcry to remove the genre, nor did they announce that they made some sort of change. Users now have to brace for December to see if the genre would appear once more in their results or if the music platform resolved the issue.