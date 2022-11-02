Swifties take on the impossible task of selecting which songs Taylor should sing on her Eras Tour

With Taylor Swift finally getting back on the road for her The Eras Tour starting March of next year, Swifties are reeling with the infinitude of possibilities for the set list.

Swift has ten studio albums to her name, with over 220 songs in her discography. On her last tour for her 2017 album Reputation, the singer played 24 songs during a two-hour set. See the problem?

According to Swift, The Eras Tour will be “a journey through the musical eras” of her career, meaning fans are now struggling to decide which of their favorite hits they would most love to hear live.

Most refuse to choose, and would just prefer the singer throw a 10-hour-long gig instead, where she could perform her entire discography. As much as that sounds like an unreasonable request, picking just 24 songs from her stellar catalog is even more ridiculous.

Every song from her discography — Liam 🌙 (@Notfancy_) November 1, 2022

Some true fans, however, have very obscure specific requests like the rock version of “I Knew You Were Trouble” from the 1989 Tour, or the original version of “Picture to Burn,” which contained the “That’s fine I’ll tell mine that you’re gay” lyric that has since become a meme in the fandom.

TAYLOR SWIFT THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BRING BACK THE ICONIC I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE (TAYLOR’S VERSION) (ROCK VERSION) (1989 WORLD TOUR VERSION) — samuele (@RatoreSamu) November 1, 2022

Picture to Burn: Homophobic Version — DUA IN 6 DAYS ❅ (@MariahsXmas) November 1, 2022

Others, still, took the challenger seriously and curated their ideal The Eras Tour setlist.

– Last Kiss

– Long Live

– Dear John

– Haunted

– London Boy

– Paper Rings

– Death By A Thousand Cuts

– Cold As You

– Picture To Burn

– Nothing New

– Holy Ground

– Mr. Perfectly Fine

– Forever & Always

– New Romantics

– August

– All You Had To Do Was Stay

– Champagne Problems — V. 💎🪩 Midnights ✨️💙 (@BurninRed_) November 1, 2022

debut: picture to burn

fearless: love story, mr perfectly fine

speak now: mine, story of us, enchanted, better than revenge, haunted, long live

red: red, treacherous, nothing new

1989: style, ootw, iwyw , new romantics

reputation: ready for it, idsb, lwymmd, getaway car, komh — valentine (@vwalentine2) November 1, 2022

Swift has yet to tour any of her most recent four studio albums, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, as well as the rerecordings of her Fearless and Red albums, which came with a number of new tracks, including the long-requested ten-minute version of All Too Well. She had also booked and sold tickets for Lover Fest, which was supposed to take place throughout 2020 before the pandemic ruined her plans.

Tickets for The Eras Tour go on sale Nov. 15. You can find all the information about how to get them here, and check out We Got This Covered’s ranking of all Midnights (3am Edition) tracks, while you prepare.