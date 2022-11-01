Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ ticket prices, tour dates, and how to buy tickets

After the incredible success of her latest album Midnights, Taylor Swift has announced that she is going on tour. She announced it herself on Good Morning America and then she took to Twitter after celebrating that her newly released songs have taken over the entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The tour has been dubbed “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” with the singer describing it as a journey through the different eras of her musical career. Let’s get right into where you can buy tickets, how much they will set you back and when exactly she will be kicking off her tour.

Where can you buy tickets for ‘Taylor Swift’s The Eras’ Tour?

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

You will be able to buy tickets through Ticketmaster starting at 10 am local time on Nov. 18, 2022, but there are a few ways you can get the tickets earlier, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program you can register for a ticket presale up until Nov. 9, 2022, and a presale for Capital One cardholders will run a couple of days before the official release, from Nov. 15-17, 2022. Prices for the tour will run anywhere from $49-$449 while VIP packages run from $199-$899.

The tour itself will begin on March 18, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The United States portion of the tour will conclude on Aug. 5, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles California. Taylor Swift will be venturing to the following locations on the following dates:

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on March 18, 2023.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, on March 25, 2023.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on April 1, 2023.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on April 2, 2023.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 15, 2023.

NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on April 22, 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on April 28, 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on April 29, 2023.

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on May 6, 2023.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on May 12, 2023.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on May 13, 2023.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on May 19, 2023.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on May 20, 2023.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 26, 2023.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 27, 2023.

Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on June 2, 2023.

Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on June 3, 2023.

Ford Field in Detroit, MI on June 10, 2023.

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on June 17, 2023.

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on June 24, 2023.

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH, on July 1, 2023.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, on July 8, 2023.

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, on July 15, 2023.

Lumen Field in Seattle, WA, on July 22, 2023.

Levi’s® Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on July 29, 2023.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on August 4, 2023.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on August 5, 2023.

Image via Taylor Swift

As you can see from the tour poster above, she will be accompanied by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. Her special guests will be split up during the tour, and each location and accompanying date on the poster has a symbol representing which act will be at which stadium. This will not be the full reach of the tour as Swift has promised that international dates will be coming soon. However, her leg in the United States is so far only confirmed for the 27 dates and 20 locations that are listed above.

Fans are undoubtedly chomping at the bit at the prospect of a new Taylor Swift tour as the musician has not gone on tour since 2018, when she went on her Reputation Stadium Tour. She has released four new albums in the meantime, Lovers, Folklore, Evermore, and the recently released Midnight. She also re-recorded both Fearless and Red under the subtitle of Taylor’s Version so she can own her older music. So if you are a Taylor Swift fan and are excited about her upcoming “The Eras Tour”, click here to preregister for tickets so you do not miss out when the tickets eventually go on sale in a couple of weeks.