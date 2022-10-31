Taylor Swift just took over the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Midnights’

Not only was Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, released on Oct. 21, 2022, the most successful album of the last seven years and her personal biggest release, it was also so big it took over the entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

As expected, “Anti-Hero,” the first single off the album, debuts at number one, her fifth number-one debut on the song chart. Because Midnights also debuted at number one, it also makes her the first artist to have four simultaneous Billboard 200 and Hot 100 number-one debuts. She was the first to achieve that feat when “Cardigan” and folklore came out, in mid-2020, a feat she repeated with “Willow” and evermore in late 2020, as well as “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and Red (Taylor’s Version) in late 2021.

The other songs that complete the Top 10 are, respectively: “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana del Rey), “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question…?,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Shit.”

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 5, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 31, 2022

Taylor is the first, and so far the only, artist in history to debut 10 songs on the Top 10, and to occupy all the 10 first places of the chart by herself. She breaks a record set by Drake in 2021, when his own record-breaking album Certified Lover Boy got nine songs in the top 10.

The other 10 songs from Midnights and Midnights (3am Edition) also made it into the Hot 100, though only four made it to the Top 20. Billboard detailed all the records and feats of Taylor’s historical week on their website and on social media.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

Taylor seems pleased by the news, and the numerology fan in her seems pleased with the amount of times the number “10” appeared. To add to that, track 13, “Mastermind,” was also track 13 on the chart.